Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update supported devices revealed

The Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update was announced last year at Minecraft Live 2020. It was going to be the biggest update in the game's history, but the developers decided to divide it into two parts.

The second part of the update (Minecraft 1.18) is the most exciting one bringing the new cave and mountain changes. Sadly, quite a few of its announced features, including the deep dark cave, have been removed.

Minecraft 1.18 update details

Supported devices and release date

Minecraft @Minecraft



↣ redsto.ne/cavescliffsiic… ↢ Mark your calendars, and start practising your awestruck gasps: Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases in all its natural splendour on November 30th! Mark your calendars, and start practising your awestruck gasps: Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases in all its natural splendour on November 30th!↣ redsto.ne/cavescliffsiic… ↢ https://t.co/MpB1QplXDp

On November 17, the developers finally revealed the date of release for the Minecraft 1.18 update. It will come out on November 30.

Along with the release date, all devices that will receive the Minecraft 1.18 update were also revealed.

Here's the list of devices that will support the Minecraft 1.18 Bedrock Edition:

PlayStation 4 and 5

Xbox One

Xbox Series S and X

Windows 10 and 11

Android

iOS

Nintendo Switch

The Java Edition of Minecraft 1.18 will be available for the following devices:

Windows

macOS

Linux

What features have been removed from Minecraft 1.18?

The Warden (Image via Mojang)

One of the scariest and most exciting cave biomes, the deep dark, showcased at Minecraft Live 2020 has been held back. Along with it, the Warden, sculk blocks, archeology, goat horns, and bundles will not be released this year.

All of these features will come in the next major update, Minecraft 1.19, in 2022. Readers can learn more about what else is coming in the 1.19 update from here.

What is coming in Minecraft 1.18 update?

New mountain biomes will be added with the 1.18 update (Image via Minecraft)

Lots of new world generation features will be introduced with the second part of the Caves & Cliffs update. Biomes and terrain generation have been made smoother, and a few new features such as aquifers have been added.

The caves will no longer feel the same because of the new biomes, and climbing mountains will be more fun and exciting.

Minecraft @Minecraft I can see my dirt house from here! It may take a steady gait and some even steadier nerves, but the summit vistas of Caves & Cliffs: Part II do make for an excellent postcard! I can see my dirt house from here! It may take a steady gait and some even steadier nerves, but the summit vistas of Caves & Cliffs: Part II do make for an excellent postcard! https://t.co/N8IK6puq3u

ALSO READ Article Continues below

New music for the main menu and Overworld (survival mode only) has been added, and a new music disc titled "Otherside" can be found in chests of strongholds and slightly less often in chests of dungeons.

Edited by Ravi Iyer