Minecraft 1.18 Snapshot adds new Caves and Cliffs II advancements 

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2 brings the most-anticipated world-generation features such as new caves and mountains. The 1.18 update will introduce noise caves, cave biomes, sub-mountain biomes, the terrifying Warden, and more.

Mojang has been working on the 1.18 update since the launch of Caves and Cliffs Part 1 update. After releasing seven experimental snapshots and finally becoming somewhat satisfied with the world generation, Minecraft developers have started releasing 1.18 snapshots.

A couple of days ago, Mojang released the third 1.18 snapshot. Unlike previous snapshots, it didn't feature any changes to world generation. But, developers have added some new advancements to the game.

Minecraft 1.18 Snapshot 21w39a brings four new advancements

Advancements, known as achievements in Bedrock Edition, are a way to guide Minecrafters and help them make progress throughout the game. With every update, Mojang adds advancements and achievements related to new features for players to obtain.

This week's Minecraft 1.18 snapshot 21w39a has revealed four new advancements for Java Edition. So far, no achievements have been announced for Bedrock Edition, but players may expect achievements similar to these newly added advancements.

New advancements for Minecraft 1.18 update

1) Caves & Cliffs

Caves & Cliffs is a new advancement achieved by falling from top to the bottom of the Overworld. Minecraft 1.18 update will increase the build height limit by 64 blocks on both the top and bottom. The new limit is from Y 320 to -64.

With this new advancement, players now have a reason to get as high as Y level 320. Players can get Caves & Cliffs advancement by falling from Y 320 to the bedrock layer at the bottom of the Overworld.

2) Feels like home

In Minecraft 1.18, players will find massive lava lakes at the Overworld's bottom similar to those found in the Nether. These vast lava lakes will be an excellent place for riding striders. Players can get Feels like home advancement by riding a strider for 50 blocks on lava in the Overworld.

3) Star Trader

Star Trader advancement is obtained by trading with a villager at the build height limit. Players can make a bubble water elevator to move villagers to the highest possible point of the Overworld, i.e., Y 320.

4) Sound of Music

Sound of Music is a Minecraft 1.18 advancement related to a new biome called meadows. Players can get Sound of Music advancement by playing a juke disc in meadows.

So far, developers have revealed only four advancements for the 1.18 update. In the coming weeks, players will get to see more advancements as deep dark caves and the Warden make their way into Minecraft.

