Top 5 difficult places to find in Minecraft 1.18

Many places in Minecraft require a great bit of work to get to. Several biomes are rare and other dimensions are a challenge to enter. Players generally spawn near the more common biomes like the desert, the plains, or the jungle. However, there are over 60 biomes total, with several being added with the 1.18 update.

Here's which ones are the most challenging to find.

5 most challenging places to find in Minecraft

5) Frozen Peaks

The Frozen Peaks biome is the newest one on this list. It arrived in the 1.18 update that completely revamped mountains and caves. It's one of the rarest mountain biomes in the game and since it's so new, many players have never found one.

This biome is defined by the jagged tops of the mountains and the blue coloring. The main blocks present in this biome are snow and ice, which delineate it from other mountain biomes.

4) Badlands

The Badlands is one of the rarest overworld biomes. There are subbiomes that are even more rare, like the Eroded Badlands, but just finding a regular Badlands is hard enough.

This biome is one of the most different biomes in Minecraft. It's similar to a desert, but has several different colors of sand and sandstone. It is arguably the most colorful biome out there, making it a treat to find.

3) Basalt Deltas

Entering the Nether is difficult enough, but finding specific biomes inside is even more difficult. The Basalt Delta is one of the rarest biomes in the Nether, which makes it a challenge to find overall.

Basalt Deltas are very rare (Image via Mojang)

Additionally, the Nether is exceptionally dangerous. Finding any biome that the spawn isn't in is tremendously difficult. There is danger at every turn and the map doesn't work, which makes locating things even harder.

2) Mushroom Fields

This biome is the rarest in the game. The chances of it spawning near where players find themselves are quite low. As a result, it's one of the most difficult biomes to locate.

Mushroom Fields biome (Image via Mojang)

Fortunately, there's not much there that players need to find. Mooshrooms spawn exclusively there, but everything else useful can be found in other places, too.

1) End Cities

Getting to the End is one of the most difficult parts of Minecraft. Finding the Stronghold, gathering enough Ender eyes, and making the journey is a very difficult task. Once players get there, they have to defeat the Ender Dragon and traverse the void to get to an End City.

End Cities are difficult to get to (Image via Mojang)

End Cities are the result of a lot of difficult and dangerous work. Once Minecraft players defeat the dragon, they can find the cities pretty easily. Everything prior to that is quite difficult, though.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

