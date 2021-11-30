Minecraft 1.18 update APK for Android devices to be available for download today after release

The Minecraft 1.18 update will bring quite a few new biomes to the mountains and caves. Fans are excited for the update since most of them have become bored of the same old caves.

The caves will receive not one, but two new biomes, and the mountains will generate six new biomes in the 1.18 update. To ensure Minecraft is stable before release, the developers released quite a few snapshots, eight pre-releases, and four release candidates.

Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update will be released today

Both the Bedrock and Java editions of Minecraft will together be released today. Android users can update their game to the latest version from the Google Play Store.

Here's the list of devices and gaming consoles confirmed to receive the Minecraft 1.18 update today:

Bedrock Edition

PlayStation 4 and 5

Xbox One

Xbox Series S and X

Windows 10 and 11

Android

iOS

Nintendo Switch

Java Edition

Windows

macOS

Linux

New biomes, music, and advancements in Minecraft 1.18

A dripstone cave in Minecraft 1.18 (Image via Minecraft)

Lush caves and dripstone caves are the two new cave biomes in Minecraft 1.18. The former is a lively cave biome with glow berries growing on cave vines and naturally spawned axolotls.

Dripstone caves look like one of the scariest places in the Overworld with many hostile mobs. As can be guessed, this cave biome is full of dripstone and pointed dripstone blocks.

The mountains are also receiving six new biomes. Here's a list of all of them:

Groves

Meadows

Jagged peaks

Frozen peaks

Stony peaks

Snowy slopes

Last year, three new music tracks were added with the Minecraft 1.16 update. This year, eight more are being introduced that players will get to hear on the main menu screen and while playing in the world (survival mode only).

"Otherside" is a new music disc that is also being added. It will generate in the chests of dungeons and strongholds.

Four new advancements are being added to Minecraft's 1.18 Java Edition. This was a surprise for most players, as the first part of the Caves & Cliffs update had already introduced eleven new advancements.

Readers can learn how to unlock all the new advancements from here.

