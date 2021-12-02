Minecraft 1.18 update APK download link and file size for all Android devices

The first version of Minecraft came out over a decade ago. Minecraft 1.18 update, titled Caves and Cliffs Part II, beat any past update regarding the impact on the game.

Caves and mountains of the Overworld have received no updates for many years. After a long wait, Mojang finally decided to revamp both of these features. Minecraft 1.18 update is Mojang's most ambitious project, as they spent a long time working on improving the world generation.

Five months after the 1.17 update, Mojang released Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part II, featuring mega mountains and caves. The 1.18 update was released for both editions and all supported devices on November 30, 2021.

Minecraft 1.18 update is available for Android devices

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021, Mojang released the biggest update in Minecraft's history, the Caves and Cliffs Part 2. It is also the third update released for Java and Bedrock Edition on the same day

Minecraft 1.18 update can officially be downloaded on Android devices using the Google PlayStore. Follow these steps to download Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part II update for Android devices:

Open Google PlayStore. Players will have to search for Minecraft. Click here to get redirected. Go to Minecraft's official page on PlayStore, If Minecraft is already installed, players will get the option to update to version 1.18. Otherwise, players can download the latest Minecraft version.

That's it. Downloading Minecraft updates on Android devices is pretty simple to do for anybody. After downloading Minecraft 1.18 update, players can move their old worlds to version 1.18 without worrying about anything else.

Minecraft developers have worked hard on smoothening the biome, blending between old chunks and new chunks. Players would hardly notice any difference when moving from older to fresh chunks.

What's new in Minecraft 1.18 update?

Minecraft 1.18 update revolutionized the entire Overworld generation. The bottom of the world has been shifted to Y -64 from 0. The upper build limit has also been increased to Y 320 from Y 256.

New caves and mountains are the real reason behind such drastic changes to the build limit. Minecraft 1.18 update adds new caves and mountain biomes. Mountains can reach an extreme height of Y 256, while caves generate deep down to Y 59.

Minecraft 1.18 update is filled with game-changing features and changes, such as mob spawning changes, raw copper drop rate, etc. Players can play Caves and Cliffs Part 2 to experience the surreal yet beautiful world generation.

