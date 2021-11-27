Minecraft 1.18 update APK release date and expected release time for Android devices

The Minecraft 1.18 update will soon be released for players all around the world! Recently, Mojang announced that the new 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update Part 2 will release for all platforms simultaneously, including Android devices.

In 2020, the developers announced the Caves and Cliffs update at the Minecraft Live event, claiming it to be the game's most significant update yet. After a well-received Part 1 of the Caves and Cliffs update, gamers are now excitedly waiting for Part 2.

They won't have to wait long as the Minecraft 1.18 update APK is just around the corner!

Minecraft 1.18 update for Android devices: Release date and expected release time

When will the new Minecraft 1.18 update release on Android devices?

On June 8, users welcomed the new Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update Part 1. This time, Mojang has revealed the release date for the update through an official blog post.

In the post, they wrote that the Minecraft 1.18 update would be released on November 30 for all platforms.

↣ redsto.ne/cavescliffsiic… ↢ Mark your calendars, and start practising your awestruck gasps: Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases in all its natural splendour on November 30th! Mark your calendars, and start practising your awestruck gasps: Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases in all its natural splendour on November 30th!↣ redsto.ne/cavescliffsiic… ↢ https://t.co/MpB1QplXDp

This is great news for Minecraft PE players as they won't have to wait for the exciting new update to come to their Android devices. They will be getting it on November 30.

Users can update the Minecraft APK through the Google Play Store as soon as it drops.

Expected release time for the Minecraft 1.18 update drop for Android devices

As is known, the Minecraft 1.18 update will be available for all platforms, including Androids, on November 30. But this brings another question to fans' minds:

"At what time will the Minecraft update drop?"

As Minecraft is a world-famous game, players from various parts of the world will be getting the update at different times of day, depending on their time zones.

The snowy slopes biome in Minecraft 1.18 update (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

For the past few years, Mojang has been dropping game updates at a particular time of the day. The expected release time for the Minecraft 1.18 update APK is 10 am EST.

Android Minecraft players can calculate the time for their time zone and check for the new update APK accordingly.

Edited by Ravi Iyer