5 best building blocks in Minecraft PE (Bedrock) for houses

Minecraft PE (Bedrock) gives players the opportunity to play the whole game from their mobile phones and build anything from the 150+ blocks available in the game. In survival mode, the first thing players do is create a safe house to stay in and avoid the dangers of the wilderness. Hence, to make a decent house, players should be aware of which blocks are conducive to building.

Certain blocks are readily available, and some are rare and valuable. Only some of the blocks in Minecraft are usable for building a nice house and here's a look at five strong contenders for players to consider.

Top 5 blocks in Minecraft PE to build houses

5) Prismarine Blocks

House with Prismarine roof (Image via Minecraft)

Prismarine Blocks are one of the most beautiful blocks in Minecraft PE. These rare blocks can only be found in Ocean Monuments. These are light aqua-colored blocks which go brilliantly with certain house builds. The only downside is that these are rare, and players will have to conquer the Ocean Monument to obtain them.

4) Block of Quartz

Block of Quartz in Minecraft PE (Image via Minecraft)

Blocks of Quartz are one of the few pure white blocks in Minecraft PE. It has a smooth texture and pristine shade of white, which makes it perfect for building modern house builds in the game. Blocks of Quartz can be made by Quartz found in the Nether.

3) Concrete Blocks

Red concrete block (Image via Minecraft)

Concrete in Minecraft PE is the smoothest-looking block. These can be made with concrete powder when it comes in contact with water. The process might take a long time to obtain them, but they are worth the effort. These blocks can be made in 16 different colors using various dyes.

2) Deepslate Bricks

Deepslate bricks in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

This is a newly added block in Minecraft PE. These were added to Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update Part 1. Deepslate bricks are a shade darker than stone bricks making it perfect for ominous medieval builds.

1) Wooden Planks

Simple Wooden hut (Image via Minecraft)

Wood is the most common resource players can obtain in Minecraft PE, and building houses from them is the easiest. Wood can be crafted into Wooden Planks, which are mostly used for building houses in Minecraft. These are readily available in various shades of brown, depending on the type of tree it was farmed from.

