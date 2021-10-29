5 best building blocks in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Part 2 

Every Minecraft update introduces many new blocks and items. The recent 1.17 Caves and Cliffs Part 1 added over 80 unique things for Minecrafters to use in their worlds.

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs was supposed to come as one big update. Due to its long list of massive changes, the developers had to split the update to ensure all features were perfect for release. World generation changes were shifted to the 1.18 update, and the 1.17 release brought new blocks, items, and mobs.

Caves and Cliffs Part 1 added many beautiful blocks perfect for building. This article takes a look at some of the best building blocks added in the 1.17 update.

New beautiful blocks to use in Minecraft 1.17

5) Pointed dripstone

Pointed dripstone is more on the dangerous side than beautiful. However, players can still create stunning designs using pointed dripstones, like hanging spikes, dragon's teeth, etc.

In Minecraft, there aren't many blocks with unique shapes. The community always loves the addition of blocks like pointed dripstones.

4) Copper blocks

Minecraft 1.17 update finally introduced a new Overworld ore called copper. Players can turn copper ingots into a wide variety of copper blocks.

Much like the real-life copper, this mineral oxidizes in Minecraft as well. As copper blocks start oxidizing, their color changes from orange to green. Players can pause oxidization at different states to get beautiful colors.

3) Moss

While developers didn't add lush caves, they somehow included moss in the 1.17 update. As of right now, moss can only be found inside supply chests in shipwrecks.

Moss is a beautiful bright green block perfect for replicating grass. Players who are annoyed by grass's texture in deserts and savannas can try moss blocks.

2) Amethyst

Amethyst blocks are easily one of the prettiest blocks in Minecraft. These blocks generate inside Amethyst geodes, the only structure added in the Caves and Cliffs Part 1 update.

Amethyst has a bright purplish texture never seen before in Minecraft. These blocks also create a peaceful chiming sound when a player walks over them. Players can farm budding amethyst to get amethyst shards and turn them into blocks.

1) Deepslate

Deepslate blocks (Image via Minecraft)

After Minecraft Live 2020, deepslate became one of the most anticipated blocks in the game. It has a dark black texture but is a little lighter than blackstone. Due to this, players love to mix deepslate with blackstone.

Like stone and blackstone, deepslate also comes in different shapes and designs like cobbled, polished, slabs, stairs, etc. In version 1.17, deepslate generates near the bedrock layer in the Overworld.

Minecraft 1.17 update was a feast for builders as it added many unique blocks. After the 1.18 update is released, players will find these resources in abundance.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

