How to grow moss in Minecraft

Moss in Minecraft represents a plant that can be put to a lot of different uses. It can be a moss block, a moss carpet, glow lichen (a new 1.17 addition to the game), vines, and even mossy cobblestone blocks.

There are various kinds of moss, though only a few of them are growable. Players only have a couple of ways to grow it as well.

Guide to moss in Minecraft

Moss blocks can generate naturally in Minecraft. It can occur in lush caves and biomes, which aren't technically a part of the game yet. It will come in the second half of the 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update coming later this year.

However, in the meantime, gamers can try the experimental snapshots as well as toggling the experimental features on for Minecraft Bedrock.

Moss may also come in buried treasure loot and be traded from a wandering trader. They cannot be grown.

Moss carpets can naturally generate in the lush caves, but they can also be obtained when using bone meal on a moss block or by using moss blocks to craft the carpets. They also cannot be grown.

Vines can spawn in jungle biomes, swamps, and lush caves and can be obtained with shears (Image via Minecraft)

Vines, however, can grow. They are naturally generated in lush caves, jungles, and swamps. They have to be broken with shears or a Silk Touch ax to be collected.

On each block tick, the vine has a 25% chance to spread in a randomly selected direction, so there's no controlling it. It can quickly grow out of control.

Glow lichen, another new 1.17 addition, grows similarly, though it spawns on stone blocks rather than in specific biomes. It also only grows if bone meal is used, so it won't grow naturally.

It will grow randomly, just like regular vines, though. It is obtained the same way as well, with shears or Silk Touch axes.

