Minecraft 1.18 update Snapshots release date revealed

Mojang released the first part of the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update last month. The 1.17 update didn't meet expectations as there was no world generation change. The "Caves and Cliffs" part of the update will arrive with Minecraft 1.18 later this year.
A couple of days ago, developers released an experimental snapshot for the upcoming 1.18 update. This snapshot is pretty different than the datapack made available with 1.17 snapshots. It proved how part two of the Caves and Cliffs update would change the entire world generation.
Unfortunately, it is an experimental snapshot and doesn't support worlds from any other version. Since its release, fans have been wondering when the Minecraft 1.18 snapshot will start rolling out.
Minecraft 1.18 update Snapshots release date
On June 13th, Mojang released the 1.18 Experimental Snapshot for Java Edition. They also added the experimental Caves and Cliffs option in Bedrock Edition. Along with these experimental features, Mojang also revealed the release date for 1.18 snapshots.
Mojang said:
"1.18 snapshots will probably start sometime around September."
Players can expect the first snapshot in the first week of September.
Mojang will probably release a lot of Minecraft snapshots by the second week of December. As announced in April, the second part of Caves and Cliffs will be out before the winter holidays.
The first snapshot for 1.18 will be released in September and will probably add a new experimental snapshot 1. Here are some features that Mojang will probably add in the first few snapshots.
Features you can expect in the first 1.18 snapshot
Developers have just released a 1.18 experimental snapshot featuring the natural generation of lush caves, dripstone caves, and new mountains. They have encouraged players to submit feedback about the snapshot.
Mojang will definitely try to implement aspects of the feedback. Players can expect to find lush caves, dripstone caves, and five new mountain biomes in the first snapshot.
For those unaware, the 1.18 snapshot also changed the mob spawning conditions in Minecraft. Hostile mobs are now only going to spawn in complete darkness. This means hostile mobs will only spawn when the light level is zero. This game-changing feature will also be added from snapshots 1.18.
