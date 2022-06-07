Minecraft 1.19 update APK download file to be available today

The Minecraft 1.19 update is almost here. As Mojang has named it, the Wild Update will be released later today. Players have been excited about the release for quite some time and are looking forward to the various features the update will bring to the game.

Players will be delighted to know that The Wild Update will be released on all platforms and devices today, June 7, 2022. This means that every player, regardless of what device they play the game on, will be able to download and play the update at the same time as everyone else.

Here's everything players need to know about the Minecraft 1.19 APK file, and how they can download it when the update arrives.

Minecraft 1.19 APK file details and everything you need to know

The amount of popularity and appreciation Minecraft has garnered over the last decade is largely thanks to the fact that it can be played on almost every modern gaming platform, whether it's PC, consoles, or handheld devices.

Minecraft's mobile version, previously known as Pocket Edition, is now included under the umbrella of Bedrock Edition. This means that every feature in the game's mobile version is exactly the same as the features on PS4, Xbox, and the rest.

With the release of The Wild Update right around the corner, mobile players are anxious to know how and from where they can download the APK file. Fortunately, the download process for the game’s APK file is quite simple. The issue is finding the correct website to download it from.

APK files for the game’s new updates are always available on a ton of different websites. However, players must be careful when attempting to download directly from third-party websites.

An example of a reliable website that allows players to download APK files for the game is mcpedl. It is essential to note that players must have the game installed on their mobile devices before they try to download and install the APK file for the new update.

Once the APK file is downloaded, players will need to install it. Once players have verified that they have a legitimate APK file, they need to enable the "Allow Installation from Unknown Sources" option in Android. Clicking on install will apply the update on the player’s mobile device. After that, players can start partaking in the update as they would normally.

If players do not want to go online and manually look for and download the APK file from a third-party website, they can always head to the Google Play Store and follow the official process to do so. Players who do not have the game installed can follow the steps:

Open the Google Play Store.

Type “Minecraft” in the search box.

Download/Purchase the official version of the game from Mojang.

The store will notify players once the game is ready to play.

If players download the game after the update is released, no further steps are required. However, if the game is downloaded before the update, players will be prompted to update the game from the Google Play Store.

