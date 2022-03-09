Minecraft 1.19 update expected release date, confirmed features, mobs, blocks, and more

The Wild Update is the next major expansion coming to Minecraft. Mojang officially announced the 1.19 update at their annual live event and revealed many new features planned for 2022.

New vegetaion, new branch generation, new fallen logs, and even new colormaps.

#minecraft #pixelart Here's a bit of my own interpretation of what Birch Forests could be like in the new Wild Update.New vegetaion, new branch generation, new fallen logs, and even new colormaps.

After the Caves & Cliffs Part II update, the Overworld went through a drastic change revolutionizing the world generation forever. The 1.19 update will further change the Overworld by adding new biomes, mobs, blocks, and more.

Minecraft The Wild Update: Things known so far

The Wild update was announced at the annual live event held in October 2021. Based on previous updates, players have already speculated on an expected release date for the 1.19 update.

Minecraft's The Wild Update is expected to be released in the summer of 2022. Like Caves & Cliffs Part I, players can expect the 1.19 update to arrive around June 10. However, these are just speculations, and Mojang can always push the update to a later date.

The Wild Update aims to improve different wild biome types by adding new variations. So far, only mangrove swamps have been revealed. The deep dark cave biome will also release with The Wild Update.

New mobs

New mobs in version 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Several new mobs have been revealed for The Wild Update. The most anticipated mob, titled the warden, will finally arrive with The Wild Update. Courageous players will find this monstrosity hidden in deep dark caves.

The winner of the mob vote 2021, the Allay, will also be released with The Wild Update. Players will also find frogs, tadpoles, and fireflies in the 1.19 update.

New blocks and items

Currently these new light sources are obtained as a reward by letting Frogs kill small Magma Cubes.



Each variant rewards a different colored Froglight. Which one is your favorite? Introducing Ochre, Verdant and Pearlescent Froglights!Currently these new light sources are obtained as a reward by letting Frogs kill small Magma Cubes.Each variant rewards a different colored Froglight. Which one is your favorite? https://t.co/YHqbKzCOxC

Every major update brings new blocks to Minecraft, and The Wild Update is no different. Many blocks have already been revealed in official previews shown during the developers' live streams. Here is a list of new blocks announced/shown so far:

Sculk

Sculk vein

Sculk sensor

Sculk shrieker

Sculk catalyst

Reinforced deepslate

Pearlescent froglight

Verdant froglight

Ochre froglight

Mangrove log

Mangrove leaves

Mangrove planks

Mangrove propagule

Mangrove fruits

Mangrove roots

Mud

Mud bricks

Mud and roots

Frogspawn

Bucket of tadpole

Mojang will most likely add more new resources in the upcoming beta and snapshots. Players can expect The Wild Update to have plenty of new gameplay elements as the 1.18 update was focused on changing terrain generation. Due to this, the last update didn't feature any new blocks or items other than a music disc.

Edited by Danyal Arabi