  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • What is Minecraft 1.21.10 update for Java Edition? All you need to know

What is Minecraft 1.21.10 update for Java Edition? All you need to know

By Manish Kumar Choudhary
Modified Oct 07, 2025 16:58 GMT
Minecraft 1.21.10 update for Java Edition
Minecraft 1.21.10 update for Java Edition (Image via Mojang)

After last week's Minecraft 1.21.9 The Copper Age game drop, Mojang may have surprised some players by releasing the 1.21.10 update for Java Edition. However, if you are familiar with how game updates happen in Minecraft Java Edition, then version 1.21.10 is likely not a big surprise.

Ad

While developers try to fix as many bugs as possible in pre-releases and release candidates, there can always be a few that slip by or get pushed back due to the update release date getting closer. Minecraft 1.21.10 is a hotfix update for Java Edition, fixing critical bugs related to chunk loading, command blocks, and more.

Below, we have discussed everything fixed in the Minecraft 1.21.10 update for Java Edition.

sk promotional banner

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Minecraft 1.21.10 update patch notes

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fixed bugs in 1.21.10

  • MC-211096 - Entities in cobwebs clip through pistons
  • MC-278182 - Items glitch inside the piston head when pushed through powder snow or cobwebs
  • MC-301916 - The behavior of wind charges when colliding with certain blocks is inconsistent
  • MC-302321 - Chunks don't load while the player is being teleported
  • MC-302383 - Rooms with carpet on the floor cannot have maps placed in item frames on walls touching the floor
  • MC-302405 - Repeating/chain command blocks with any form of a '/tp' command don't constantly teleport the player to one spot
Ad

The first bug fix addresses the interaction between entities in cobwebs and pistons. This bug has been in the game since 1.16.4 and caused entities to escape cobwebs when the piston retracted, which also prevented pistons from pushing out entities in cobwebs. The second bug fix is related to the same problem, where items would get stuck inside a piston's head when pushed through cobwebs or powder snow.

In one of the snapshots for version 1.21.9, the way wind charges interacted with pistons and water bubble columns was changed. This was apparently a bug and has now been fixed in the 1.21.10 update. In version 1.21.9, players also faced an issue where chunks wouldn't load after teleporting into them. This has been fixed as well.

Ad

Mojang has also resolved an issue where carpets on a room's floor prevented players from placing maps in item frames near the carpet. Lastly, repeating/chain command blocks were not able to teleport players properly using the /tp command.

That’s it for the Minecraft 1.21.10 update. It's a quick hotfix released one week after The Copper Age game drop. There are no new features or changes in version 1.21.10. It is recommended to download this hotfix and enjoy The Copper Age game drop on version 1.21.10.

Ad

If you are concerned about using mods like Sodium or shaders, you can stay on version 1.21.9 until those mods are updated. Fortunately, nothing major has changed in version 1.21.10, so mod developers will likely update their mods quickly.

Also Read: How to use X-ray in Minecraft 1.21.9

About the author
Manish Kumar Choudhary

Manish Kumar Choudhary

Twitter icon

Manish is an expert Minecraft Content Specialist at Sportskeeda. During his 3 years with the company, he has written over 1,000 articles and accumulated more than 24 million views.

With a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Applications, Manish possesses a solid foundation in understanding the technical aspects of the game, helping him create accurate and reliable guides. He also keeps himself updated with Minecraft content constantly via social media and keeps track of the latest game-related advancements.

Manish played numerous games during his childhood such as Pokemon Red and Blue, which significantly influenced his career path as a gaming journalist. While he no longer plays the game, his love for the franchise endures.

He predominantly enjoys single-player titles but also loves to hop on a server with his friends and enjoy a thrilling match of Valorant or Counter-Strike 2. Manish also relishes live-service RPG games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. While he favors the PC platform, he plans to acquire a PlayStation soon.

When he gets time off work, Manish enjoys going on extended walks while listening to music, and taking in the sights of trees, buildings, and people around him. He is also a fitness enthusiast who starts his day at the gym and diligently monitors his nutrition throughout the day.

Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Manish Kumar Choudhary
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications