What is Minecraft 1.21.10 update for Java Edition? All you need to know

After last week's Minecraft 1.21.9 The Copper Age game drop, Mojang may have surprised some players by releasing the 1.21.10 update for Java Edition. However, if you are familiar with how game updates happen in Minecraft Java Edition, then version 1.21.10 is likely not a big surprise.While developers try to fix as many bugs as possible in pre-releases and release candidates, there can always be a few that slip by or get pushed back due to the update release date getting closer. Minecraft 1.21.10 is a hotfix update for Java Edition, fixing critical bugs related to chunk loading, command blocks, and more.Below, we have discussed everything fixed in the Minecraft 1.21.10 update for Java Edition.Minecraft 1.21.10 update patch notesFixed bugs in 1.21.10MC-211096 - Entities in cobwebs clip through pistonsMC-278182 - Items glitch inside the piston head when pushed through powder snow or cobwebsMC-301916 - The behavior of wind charges when colliding with certain blocks is inconsistentMC-302321 - Chunks don't load while the player is being teleportedMC-302383 - Rooms with carpet on the floor cannot have maps placed in item frames on walls touching the floorMC-302405 - Repeating/chain command blocks with any form of a '/tp' command don't constantly teleport the player to one spotThe first bug fix addresses the interaction between entities in cobwebs and pistons. This bug has been in the game since 1.16.4 and caused entities to escape cobwebs when the piston retracted, which also prevented pistons from pushing out entities in cobwebs. The second bug fix is related to the same problem, where items would get stuck inside a piston's head when pushed through cobwebs or powder snow.In one of the snapshots for version 1.21.9, the way wind charges interacted with pistons and water bubble columns was changed. This was apparently a bug and has now been fixed in the 1.21.10 update. In version 1.21.9, players also faced an issue where chunks wouldn't load after teleporting into them. This has been fixed as well.Mojang has also resolved an issue where carpets on a room's floor prevented players from placing maps in item frames near the carpet. Lastly, repeating/chain command blocks were not able to teleport players properly using the /tp command.That's it for the Minecraft 1.21.10 update. It's a quick hotfix released one week after The Copper Age game drop. There are no new features or changes in version 1.21.10. It is recommended to download this hotfix and enjoy The Copper Age game drop on version 1.21.10.If you are concerned about using mods like Sodium or shaders, you can stay on version 1.21.9 until those mods are updated. Fortunately, nothing major has changed in version 1.21.10, so mod developers will likely update their mods quickly.