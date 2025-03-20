Minecraft 1.21.5 release candidate 1 patch notes: All you need to know

The preparation for Minecraft 1.21.5 Java Edition update is finally nearing its end. After nearly three months of development, Mojang Studios is almost ready to release the Spring Drop 2025, as they have now released the first release candidate for version 1.21.5.

Ad

Over the past few weeks, Mojang has released multiple pre-release versions for Java Edition, addressing and fixing numerous bugs to create a smooth experience for all players awaiting the 1.21.5 update. Developers have now moved on from pre-releases and are focusing on release candidates.

On March 20, Mojang launched the first release candidate for Minecraft 1.21.5, which includes only a few bug fixes. Let's go over the bugs fixed in Minecraft 1.21.5 Release Candidate 1.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Minecraft 1.21.5 release candidate 1 patch notes

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Similar to release candidates, Minecraft 1.21.5 rc-1 is a small patch, as Mojang has already resolved most bugs in snapshots and pre-releases. This version includes only three bug fixes:

Fixed Bugs in 1.21.5 Release Candidate 1

MC-295383 - The message "Received missed or reordered chat message from server" doesn't make logical sense.

MC-295412 - The lighting of magma blocks is incorrect.

MC-295416 - The beacon receives incorrect shading from nearby blocks.

Apparently, the lighting mechanics of magma blocks were affected in recent pre-release versions, causing them to function incorrectly. This issue has now been fixed. Similarly, Minecraft beacons had a shading issue where nearby blocks could cast shadows on them, making them look odd. These problems have been resolved in 1.21.5 release candidate 1.

Ad

How to download Minecraft 1.21.5 release candidate 1

Download version 1.21.5 release candidate 1 (Image via Mojang Studios)

Release candidates function the same as Minecraft snapshots. If you want to download Minecraft 1.21.5 rc-1, follow these steps:

Ad

Open the official Minecraft Launcher. Select Minecraft: Java Edition. Go to the Installations tab. Enable Snapshots. Click on New Installation. Select Latest Snapshot (1.21.5 rc-1). Click Install to download version 1.21.5 rc-1.

That's all you need to do. Once downloaded, return to the Minecraft: Java Edition home page and select version 1.21.5 rc-1.

What do Minecraft release candidates mean?

As the name suggests, release candidates are the final versions in the development of a Minecraft Java Edition update. These versions serve as potential candidates for the official release. If developers find no critical bugs, the release candidate will be pushed as the final update.

Ad

Typically, a Minecraft update only receives two to three release candidates before the official version is launched. The presence of a release candidate means one thing: the update is nearly ready for release.

With Minecraft Live just a few days away, fans should expect an announcement regarding the release date of Spring Drop 2025 soon. This shouldn't come as a surprise, as Bedrock Edition has already begun development on the year's second major update.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!