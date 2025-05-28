Minecraft 1.21.6 pre-release 1 patch notes: Vibration frequency for new features, bug fixes, and more

Minecraft's summer game drop is almost ready for release, as Mojang has now launched the first pre-release for the 1.21.6 update. Many players were expecting the developers to release Minecraft snapshot 25w22a, hoping there might be more features coming in the June update. However, Mojang has already introduced everything they intended to add in the upcoming update.
Minecraft 1.21.6 Pre-release 1 includes the final few changes, such as the addition of vibration frequency for new features like the dried ghast block, shearing saddles, and more. This pre-release primarily consists of technical changes, along with several bug fixes.
Check out the complete patch notes below to learn about everything new in Minecraft 1.21.6 Pre-release 1.
Minecraft 1.21.6 pre-release 1 patch notes
Changes
- The Dried Ghast Block now emits a vibration frequency of 11 when its block state changes
- Shearing Saddles, Horse Armor, and Carpets now emits a vibration frequency of 6, along with the Unequip frequency of 4
- The Ambient Dried Ghast sounds are now adjusted under the Blocks sound option instead of the Ambient/Environment option
- A player riding a Happy Ghast can no longer completely fly through a Happy Ghast ridden by another player
Technical Changes
- The Data Pack version is now 79
- The Resource Pack version is now 63
Data Pack Version 79
- Dialogs can now configure if they pause the game and if they close after an action is taken
- Every dialog can now have inputs and can submit information
- The definition of actions has been changed to accommodate that
- The dedicated input dialog types have been removed, since they are redundant now
- The order of elements is:
- Body
- Inputs
- Actions
- The minecraft:custom click event has been expanded to carry full a NBT tag
- A new keybind called "Quick Actions" has been added to allow accessing content-configured dialogs
Quick Actions Keybind
- A new keybind has been addded that allows users to access a set of dialogs
- Default key: G
- This feature is configured by minecraft:quick_actions dialog tag
- If this tag is empty, the keybind does nothing
- If this tag has a single element, the keybind will open this dialog
- If this tag has multiple elements, the keybind will lead to minecraft:quick_actions dialog which (by default) lets user select one of the tag elements
- If this dialog is removed, the keybind does nothing
- This option is intended to be used in custom content and by servers, so this tag is empty by default
Common Dialog fields
New fields:
- pause - if the dialog screen should pause the game in single-player mode, default: true
- after_action - an additional operation performed on the dialog after click or submit actions, default: close
- close - closes the dialog and returns to the previous non-dialog screen (if any)
- none - does nothing, i.e. keeps the current dialog screen open
- only available if pause is false to avoid locking the game in single-player mode
- wait_for_response - replace the current dialog with a "Waiting for Response" screen
- this option is intended to prevent users from sending multiple actions on slow connections
- servers are expected to eventually replace this screen with a new dialog
- to avoid accidental locking, a "Back" button will become active after 5 seconds
- clicking this button will continue as if the dialog was closed (i.e. the game returns to the previous non-dialog screen, if any)
- The "Waiting for Response" screen will unpause the game in single-player mode to avoid locking the game
Dialog Types
Changed minecraft:multi_action, minecraft:server_links, minecraft:dialog_list
- Replaced field on_cancel with exit_action, holding an optional action
- If exit_action is present, a button for it will appear in footer, otherwise the footer is not present
- exit_action is also used for the Escape action
Removed minecraft:simple_input_form
- Since any dialog can now have inputs, this dialog can be replaced by minecraft:notice
Removed minecraft:multi_action_input_form
- Since any dialog can now have inputs, this dialog can be replaced by minecraft:multi_action (without any specified exit_action)
Input Control Types
- To accomodate the new minecraft:custom click event, all inputs will now return either a string or an NBT tag, depending on context
minecraft:text
- Output values:
- As template substitution: contents without modification
- As tag: a string tag with contents without modification
minecraft:boolean
- Output values:
- As template substitution: on_true when checked, on_false when unchecked
- As tag: 1b when checked, 0b when unchecked
minecraft:number_range
- Output values:
- As template substitution: text representation of current value
- Whole numbers will be sent without decimal point
- As tag: a float tag with current value
Dialog Body Types
Hover and click events on text components within bodies now work as expected
- Click events are handled by the dialog screen like any other action - that means it will also run the after_action
Actions
- The format of actions has been changed due to the merging of plain and input dialogs
- After every action the dialog will always evaluate the contents of the after_action field (see above)
Fields:
- Kept fields: label, tooltip, width
- New field: action (replaces on_click and on_submit) - an action to perform when button is clicked, optional object with fields:
- type - value from minecraft:dialog_action_type registry
- <type-specific> - see below, depends on type
Static Dialog Action Types
All existing click_event actions (except for open_file) are included as dialog action types.
Uses same format as click_event on text components (but with action replaced with type).
minecraft:dynamic/run_command Action Type
- This action will build a run_command event using a provided macro template
- The macro will be expanded with string values from all inputs
- For example, if the macro template is some_command $(some_input), the string value from the input with key of some_input will be used for the template expansion
- Inputs not used in macro will be ignored, while macro parameters not matching any inputs will be replaced with an empty string
Fields:
- template - a string with a macro template to be interpreted as a command
minecraft:dynamic/custom Action Type
- This method will build a minecraft:custom event using all input values
- All input contents will be sent together inside a compound tag, with tag value of each input put under id from key field of that input
- Additional static fields can be added to payload
Fields:
- additions - fields to be added to payload, optional compound tag
- id - namespaced ID
Resource Pack version 63
- Added oversized_in_gui item model field
- Introduced new player head special model type
Item Models
- Item model definitions now have a boolean field oversized_in_gui which is false by default
- If true, the item model will be allowed to be bigger than its item slot
- If false, the item model will be clipped to the item slot size when being rendered in gui
- This ability of items being rendered outside their slots should not be considered officially supported, it was temporarily restored as an exception since many servers are relying on it
- At some point in the future we hope to replace it with an officially supported way of achieving similar functionality
- Introduced new item model minecraft:player_head to handle player profile texture loading and rendering
- Removed support for minecraft:profile from minecraft:head
minecraft:player_head special model type
- Renders a player head
- Uses profile from the minecraft:profile component to load a texture. Renders a default texture until the profile texture is fully loaded
- No fields
minecraft:head special model type
- No longer supports profile from minecraft:profile component to load a player texture
- Renders a default player texture when kind is player and no texture override is supplied
- Fields remain unchanged
Fixed bugs in Minecraft 1.21.6 Pre-Release 1
- MC-94800 - URL shown in open URL dialog is not shortened
- MC-140819 - Lectern model extends past inventory slot
- MC-200092 - /setworldspawn seems to ignore the 'angle' parameter
- MC-272825 - Custom filled maps from 23w31a and earlier do not upgrade properly in later versions
- MC-280276 - Some item models can still clip into the block below when hovering on the ground
- MC-296420 - '/datapack create' can create directories with illegal names
- MC-296431 - Clipping item sprites to stay in slot makes it impossible to hide the slot for resource packs
- MC-296458 - Player heads in the inventory don't show the right skin
- MC-297275 - Players can desync from their mounts when jumping on a happy ghast
- MC-297550 - Happy ghasts don’t remain stationary correctly when players dismount them while other players are still controlling them
- MC-297807 - Clicking "Save and Quit to Title" in the dialog warning menu takes you to the server list even if the world is singleplayer or locally-hosted LAN
- MC-297817 - Newly placed paintings sometimes appear at a different position
- MC-297848 - The menu background is not shown for a short amount of time when leaving a world from a dialog
- MC-297868 - Items in the armor.body and saddle slots are not kept when dying while the game rule keepInventory is set to true
- MC-297893 - prevent_equipment_drop enchantment effect does not work with armor.body and saddle slots
- MC-297894 - /clear command does not clear armor.body and saddle slots
- MC-297897 - Players can fall through happy ghasts
- MC-297899 - FPS drops due to clouds
- MC-297906 - Running a command with a large output whilst on a dedicated server causes a kick and no logged output
- MC-297915 - The name plates of entities with an empty custom name are now rendered incorrectly
- MC-298071 - All naturally spawned zombie villagers are professionless since 25w16a
- MC-298101 - Sniffers now show the digging animation instead of the walking animation
- MC-298116 - The warning text in the confirm link screen is no longer visible
- MC-298117 - All buttons at the bottom of the Realms screen are clickable when no realm is selected
- MC-298139 - Items bigger than the size of a slot incorrectly bleed over onto other items
- MC-298146 - GUI items disappear at high screen resolutions
With the release of 1.21.6 Pre-release 1, Minecraft fans can expect Mojang to announce the release date for the Summer Game Drop soon. Over the next few days, the developers may release a few more pre-releases, followed by release candidates.
A release candidate is always the final version before an update is officially launched. Based on past major updates, the Minecraft Summer Game Drop should be less than two weeks away.
