Minecraft 1.21.6 pre-release 1 patch notes: Vibration frequency for new features, bug fixes, and more

Minecraft's summer game drop is almost ready for release, as Mojang has now launched the first pre-release for the 1.21.6 update. Many players were expecting the developers to release Minecraft snapshot 25w22a, hoping there might be more features coming in the June update. However, Mojang has already introduced everything they intended to add in the upcoming update.

Ad

Minecraft 1.21.6 Pre-release 1 includes the final few changes, such as the addition of vibration frequency for new features like the dried ghast block, shearing saddles, and more. This pre-release primarily consists of technical changes, along with several bug fixes.

Check out the complete patch notes below to learn about everything new in Minecraft 1.21.6 Pre-release 1.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Minecraft 1.21.6 pre-release 1 patch notes

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Changes

The Dried Ghast Block now emits a vibration frequency of 11 when its block state changes

Shearing Saddles, Horse Armor, and Carpets now emits a vibration frequency of 6, along with the Unequip frequency of 4

The Ambient Dried Ghast sounds are now adjusted under the Blocks sound option instead of the Ambient/Environment option

A player riding a Happy Ghast can no longer completely fly through a Happy Ghast ridden by another player

Technical Changes

Ad

The Data Pack version is now 79

The Resource Pack version is now 63

Data Pack Version 79

Dialogs can now configure if they pause the game and if they close after an action is taken

Every dialog can now have inputs and can submit information

The definition of actions has been changed to accommodate that

The dedicated input dialog types have been removed, since they are redundant now

The order of elements is:

Body

Inputs

Actions

The minecraft:custom click event has been expanded to carry full a NBT tag

A new keybind called "Quick Actions" has been added to allow accessing content-configured dialogs

Ad

Quick Actions Keybind

A new keybind has been addded that allows users to access a set of dialogs

Default key: G

This feature is configured by minecraft:quick_actions dialog tag

If this tag is empty, the keybind does nothing

If this tag has a single element, the keybind will open this dialog

If this tag has multiple elements, the keybind will lead to minecraft:quick_actions dialog which (by default) lets user select one of the tag elements

If this dialog is removed, the keybind does nothing

This option is intended to be used in custom content and by servers, so this tag is empty by default

Ad

Common Dialog fields

New fields:

pause - if the dialog screen should pause the game in single-player mode, default: true

after_action - an additional operation performed on the dialog after click or submit actions, default: close

close - closes the dialog and returns to the previous non-dialog screen (if any)

none - does nothing, i.e. keeps the current dialog screen open

only available if pause is false to avoid locking the game in single-player mode

wait_for_response - replace the current dialog with a "Waiting for Response" screen

this option is intended to prevent users from sending multiple actions on slow connections

servers are expected to eventually replace this screen with a new dialog

to avoid accidental locking, a "Back" button will become active after 5 seconds

clicking this button will continue as if the dialog was closed (i.e. the game returns to the previous non-dialog screen, if any)

The "Waiting for Response" screen will unpause the game in single-player mode to avoid locking the game

Ad

Dialog Types

Changed minecraft:multi_action, minecraft:server_links, minecraft:dialog_list

Replaced field on_cancel with exit_action, holding an optional action

If exit_action is present, a button for it will appear in footer, otherwise the footer is not present

exit_action is also used for the Escape action

Removed minecraft:simple_input_form

Since any dialog can now have inputs, this dialog can be replaced by minecraft:notice

Removed minecraft:multi_action_input_form

Ad

Since any dialog can now have inputs, this dialog can be replaced by minecraft:multi_action (without any specified exit_action)

Input Control Types

To accomodate the new minecraft:custom click event, all inputs will now return either a string or an NBT tag, depending on context

minecraft:text

Output values:

As template substitution: contents without modification

As tag: a string tag with contents without modification

minecraft:boolean

Output values:

As template substitution: on_true when checked, on_false when unchecked

As tag: 1b when checked, 0b when unchecked

Ad

minecraft:number_range

Output values:

As template substitution: text representation of current value

Whole numbers will be sent without decimal point

As tag: a float tag with current value

Dialog Body Types

Hover and click events on text components within bodies now work as expected

Click events are handled by the dialog screen like any other action - that means it will also run the after_action

Actions

The format of actions has been changed due to the merging of plain and input dialogs

After every action the dialog will always evaluate the contents of the after_action field (see above)

Ad

Fields:

Kept fields: label, tooltip, width

New field: action (replaces on_click and on_submit) - an action to perform when button is clicked, optional object with fields:

type - value from minecraft:dialog_action_type registry

<type-specific> - see below, depends on type

Static Dialog Action Types

All existing click_event actions (except for open_file) are included as dialog action types.

Uses same format as click_event on text components (but with action replaced with type).

Ad

minecraft:dynamic/run_command Action Type

This action will build a run_command event using a provided macro template

The macro will be expanded with string values from all inputs

For example, if the macro template is some_command $(some_input), the string value from the input with key of some_input will be used for the template expansion

Inputs not used in macro will be ignored, while macro parameters not matching any inputs will be replaced with an empty string

Ad

Fields:

template - a string with a macro template to be interpreted as a command

minecraft:dynamic/custom Action Type

This method will build a minecraft:custom event using all input values

All input contents will be sent together inside a compound tag, with tag value of each input put under id from key field of that input

Additional static fields can be added to payload

Fields:

additions - fields to be added to payload, optional compound tag

id - namespaced ID

Ad

Resource Pack version 63

Added oversized_in_gui item model field

Introduced new player head special model type

Item Models

Item model definitions now have a boolean field oversized_in_gui which is false by default

If true, the item model will be allowed to be bigger than its item slot

If false, the item model will be clipped to the item slot size when being rendered in gui

This ability of items being rendered outside their slots should not be considered officially supported, it was temporarily restored as an exception since many servers are relying on it

At some point in the future we hope to replace it with an officially supported way of achieving similar functionality

Introduced new item model minecraft:player_head to handle player profile texture loading and rendering

Removed support for minecraft:profile from minecraft:head

Ad

minecraft:player_head special model type

Renders a player head

Uses profile from the minecraft:profile component to load a texture. Renders a default texture until the profile texture is fully loaded

No fields

minecraft:head special model type

No longer supports profile from minecraft:profile component to load a player texture

Renders a default player texture when kind is player and no texture override is supplied

Fields remain unchanged

Fixed bugs in Minecraft 1.21.6 Pre-Release 1

Ad

MC-94800 - URL shown in open URL dialog is not shortened

MC-140819 - Lectern model extends past inventory slot

MC-200092 - /setworldspawn seems to ignore the 'angle' parameter

MC-272825 - Custom filled maps from 23w31a and earlier do not upgrade properly in later versions

MC-280276 - Some item models can still clip into the block below when hovering on the ground

MC-296420 - '/datapack create' can create directories with illegal names

MC-296431 - Clipping item sprites to stay in slot makes it impossible to hide the slot for resource packs

MC-296458 - Player heads in the inventory don't show the right skin

MC-297275 - Players can desync from their mounts when jumping on a happy ghast

MC-297550 - Happy ghasts don’t remain stationary correctly when players dismount them while other players are still controlling them

MC-297807 - Clicking "Save and Quit to Title" in the dialog warning menu takes you to the server list even if the world is singleplayer or locally-hosted LAN

MC-297817 - Newly placed paintings sometimes appear at a different position

MC-297848 - The menu background is not shown for a short amount of time when leaving a world from a dialog

MC-297868 - Items in the armor.body and saddle slots are not kept when dying while the game rule keepInventory is set to true

MC-297893 - prevent_equipment_drop enchantment effect does not work with armor.body and saddle slots

MC-297894 - /clear command does not clear armor.body and saddle slots

MC-297897 - Players can fall through happy ghasts

MC-297899 - FPS drops due to clouds

MC-297906 - Running a command with a large output whilst on a dedicated server causes a kick and no logged output

MC-297915 - The name plates of entities with an empty custom name are now rendered incorrectly

MC-298071 - All naturally spawned zombie villagers are professionless since 25w16a

MC-298101 - Sniffers now show the digging animation instead of the walking animation

MC-298116 - The warning text in the confirm link screen is no longer visible

MC-298117 - All buttons at the bottom of the Realms screen are clickable when no realm is selected

MC-298139 - Items bigger than the size of a slot incorrectly bleed over onto other items

MC-298146 - GUI items disappear at high screen resolutions

Ad

With the release of 1.21.6 Pre-release 1, Minecraft fans can expect Mojang to announce the release date for the Summer Game Drop soon. Over the next few days, the developers may release a few more pre-releases, followed by release candidates.

A release candidate is always the final version before an update is officially launched. Based on past major updates, the Minecraft Summer Game Drop should be less than two weeks away.

Also Read: All new items in the Minecraft summer update 2025

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Manish Kumar Choudhary Manish is an expert Minecraft Content Specialist at Sportskeeda. During his 3 years with the company, he has written over 1,000 articles and accumulated more than 24 million views.



With a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Applications, Manish possesses a solid foundation in understanding the technical aspects of the game, helping him create accurate and reliable guides. He also keeps himself updated with Minecraft content constantly via social media and keeps track of the latest game-related advancements.



Manish played numerous games during his childhood such as Pokemon Red and Blue, which significantly influenced his career path as a gaming journalist. While he no longer plays the game, his love for the franchise endures.



He predominantly enjoys single-player titles but also loves to hop on a server with his friends and enjoy a thrilling match of Valorant or Counter-Strike 2. Manish also relishes live-service RPG games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. While he favors the PC platform, he plans to acquire a PlayStation soon.



When he gets time off work, Manish enjoys going on extended walks while listening to music, and taking in the sights of trees, buildings, and people around him. He is also a fitness enthusiast who starts his day at the gym and diligently monitors his nutrition throughout the day. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!