Minecraft 1.21.6 update release date: When is the Chase the Skies drop coming?

The 1.21.6 update featuring the Chase the Skies drop is officially heading to the Minecraft Java Edition on June 17, 2025. Developer Mojang Studios conducted a livestream in March 2025 to reveal certain features included in the patch. The latest trailers further highlighted the update's content and showcased the Vibrant Visuals shader, which will be exclusive to the Bedrock Edition for some time.

This article explores the Minecraft 1.21.6 Chase the Skies drop.

Minecraft 1.21.6 Chase the Skies drop releases on June 17, 2025

June 17, 2025, is a big day for Minecraft Java Edition, as it will mark the official release of the Chase the Skies drop. This minor update will be packed with content ranging from new mobs to mechanics. Mojang Studios has released an official trailer highlighting the upcoming elements, along with the Vibrant Visuals they have been working on for quite some time now.

As specified, the official shader will be available on Bedrock Edition with the launch of the 1.21.6 update. Unfortunately, players on Java Edition will have to wait for it and hope the developers share more details in a future announcement.

In the meantime, adventurers can update the Java Edition to version 1.21.6 to access everything the summer game drop has to offer:

Happy ghast, the passive ghast mob, will be added to the game and can be used as a flying mount.

The harness will serve as the saddle for happy ghast.

Dried Ghast is a new block that can be used to craft ghastlings.

A player locator bar will be added, and it will display the position of companions on the server.

Sheer changes will make the tool versatile. It can now be used to remove carpets, leads, saddles, and harnesses from passive mobs.

Saddles will finally become craftable. The recipe includes three leather items and one iron ingot.

Changes to lead will allow players to tie two entities. The item will also receive crucial adjustments like decreased stretch and a simple recipe of five strings.

Clouds will receive some major adjustments. They will be available till dawn and boast a new texture update. Players can also adjust their render chunks from the in-game settings.

New settings associated with music frequency will be added in the update. A music toast dialogue box will also appear on the screen, showing details of the song being played.

There will be a new music disc called Tears.

