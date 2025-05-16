Minecraft Java Edition will be missing this one big feature in summer game drop

Mojang is currently working hard on Minecraft's upcoming summer game drop. The developers have already announced most of their features and released them as experiments in snapshots and beta, and preview versions. While most features will arrive on both Bedrock and Java, some of them are exclusive to each edition.

The biggest feature that is Bedrock-exclusive is Vibrant Visuals, which is a visual upgrade that will completely change how the game looks and feels. Here is everything to know about Java Edition not getting Vibrant Visuals in the summer game drop.

Minecraft Vibrant Visuals will first arrive on Bedrock Edition, then on Java Edition in future updates

Minecraft Bedrock will soon receive Vibrant Visuals (Image via Mojang Studios)

Vibrant Visuals was first announced by Mojang at the first Minecraft Live of 2025. In the event, they showed how the Vibrant Visuals looked in the game and explained every new graphical feature they worked on with the help of their new graphics engine called Render Dragon.

While talking about Vibrant Visuals, Mojang developers stated that the visual upgrade is currently focused on Bedrock Edition only. A few days after the live event, the new visual features were made available as a test feature in beta and a preview version. Furthermore, it is now set to release in the summer game drop.

During the live show, Mojang also stated that they are working hard to bring Vibrant Visuals to Minecraft Java Edition. However, they are currently more focused on bringing it to Bedrock Edition, especially because they need to change a lot of graphical coding to make Java Edition compatible with the new visual upgrade.

Vibrant Visuals will be released to Java Edition in one of the future updates (Image via Mojang Studios)

After Vibrant Visuals landed on Bedrock Edition's beta and preview versions, Mojang released a separate blog post talking about bringing a visual upgrade to Java Edition. They explained that they have already made significant changes to the game's shader and post-processing codes to later integrate Vibrant Visuals.

They are also planning to bring their new rendering pipeline to Java Edition in order to make drastic visual changes with ease, since the pipeline will give them a strong foundation to work on.

Hence, Java Edition will not be receiving Vibrant Visuals in the Minecraft summer game drop. However, it will receive it in one of the future updates.

