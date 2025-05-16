Minecraft Presence Footsteps mod: Features and how to download

Minecraft has various types of sound effects, including footsteps, mob sounds, block sounds, biome sounds, etc. When footsteps are concerned, every block on which players walk has a distinct footsteps sound. Though the vanilla footstep sounds of various blocks can be acceptable to most players, there is a mod called Presence Foodsteps that drastically enhances footstep sounds for every block.

Here is everything to know about the Presence Footsteps mod for Minecraft.

Features and download guide for the Presence Footsteps Minecraft mod

What does the Presence Footsteps mod offer

Presence Footsteps is one of the oldest mods for the sandbox. It was first released in the Minecraft Forums by a modder named Hurricaaane in 2013. The modder posted a video of how the mod replaced the vanilla footstep sounds of every block with a customized sound effect. In the video, the modder walked over various blocks and plants to demonstrate how each footstep sounded.

Fast forward to 2019, the Presence Footsteps mod was revived by a modder called Sollace. They credited the previous modder and how this mod was updated for the latest versions of Minecraft.

When players step on stone blocks, they will be able to hear clear clacks of their shoes. Even when players strafe left and right, they will hear the slight sliding sound of their shoes on various blocks as well. These small sound details, which are not present in vanilla sound effects, are offered by Presence Footsteps.

Apart from player footsteps, the mod also changes the footstep sounds of every single mob that walks around the game's world as well. It also offers an extensive settings section if players download and use a mod menu for Minecraft.

How to download and install the Presence Footsteps mod for Minecraft

Presence Footsteps mod can be downloaded from the Modrinth app (Image via Modrinth/Sollace)

Here is a short guide to download the Presence Footsteps mod in Minecraft:

Download and install the Fabric mod loader for the game version 1.21.5. Head to the Modrinth website and search for the Presence Footsteps mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with the Fabric 1.21.5 game version. Copy and paste the mod file into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the official game launcher and look for the Fabric 1.21.5 modded game version. Open the game and enter a world to explore all the new footstep sound effects on every block. The footstep sound can be increased or decreased from the sound setting, where a new sound slider will appear for the mod.

