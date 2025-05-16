Minecraft glistering melon slice recipe and uses explained

In Minecraft, there are all kinds of items that help players in various ways. Some of them are quite popular amongst every player, while others are not too popular but are still highly useful. One of the lesser-known items in the game is a glistening melon slice. This item is made with a special crafting recipe and greatly helps players survive in the game.
Here is everything to know about glistening melon's recipe and uses in Minecraft.
Crafting recipe and the use of glistening melon slices in Minecraft
Crafting recipes and other ways to get a glistening melon slice
First, let's look at the glistening melon slice's crafting recipe. This special item can be crafted using eight gold nuggets and one melon slice.
Gold nuggets can be obtained by dismantling gold ingots, killing zombified piglins, smelting gold gears, mining Nether gold blocks, etc. A melon slice can be obtained by harvesting naturally generated or player-grown melons.
Apart from crafting glistening melon slices, players also have a 7.3% chance of finding them in a ruined portal chest. Three glistening melon slices can also be bought from a master-level farmer villager for four emeralds.
Use of a glistening melon slice
First, it is worth mentioning that unlike other gold-related food items like golden apple and carrot, a glistening melon slice cannot be consumed by players. However, it has a great use in brewing useful potions in Minecraft.
When a glistening melon slice is mixed with an awkward potion in a brewing stand, the mixture will turn into a potion of healing. Potion of healing is considered one of the best potions in the game since it can instantly replenish a player's health. Since Minecraft's main aim is survival, this potion can be highly useful in many dire situations. This is why a glistening melon slice can be so useful in the game.
Another potion that can be made with a glistening melon slice is a mundane potion. This requires mixing the item with a water bottle in a brewing stand. The mundane potion is just an alternative for awkward potion and can only be used to create a potion of weakness. Apart from that, it does not have any major use in the game.
