  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • Minecraft glistering melon slice recipe and uses explained

Minecraft glistering melon slice recipe and uses explained

By Akshat Kabra
Modified May 16, 2025 11:20 GMT
There are lots of use for glistening melon slice in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
There are lots of use for glistening melon slice in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In Minecraft, there are all kinds of items that help players in various ways. Some of them are quite popular amongst every player, while others are not too popular but are still highly useful. One of the lesser-known items in the game is a glistening melon slice. This item is made with a special crafting recipe and greatly helps players survive in the game.

Ad

Here is everything to know about glistening melon's recipe and uses in Minecraft.

sk promotional banner

Crafting recipe and the use of glistening melon slices in Minecraft

Crafting recipes and other ways to get a glistening melon slice

Glistening melon can be crafted using eight gold nuggets and one melon slice (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
Glistening melon can be crafted using eight gold nuggets and one melon slice (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

First, let's look at the glistening melon slice's crafting recipe. This special item can be crafted using eight gold nuggets and one melon slice.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Gold nuggets can be obtained by dismantling gold ingots, killing zombified piglins, smelting gold gears, mining Nether gold blocks, etc. A melon slice can be obtained by harvesting naturally generated or player-grown melons.

Apart from crafting glistening melon slices, players also have a 7.3% chance of finding them in a ruined portal chest. Three glistening melon slices can also be bought from a master-level farmer villager for four emeralds.

Use of a glistening melon slice

Ad
Glistening melon slices can be used to brew instant healing potion and mundane potion (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
Glistening melon slices can be used to brew instant healing potion and mundane potion (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

First, it is worth mentioning that unlike other gold-related food items like golden apple and carrot, a glistening melon slice cannot be consumed by players. However, it has a great use in brewing useful potions in Minecraft.

Ad

When a glistening melon slice is mixed with an awkward potion in a brewing stand, the mixture will turn into a potion of healing. Potion of healing is considered one of the best potions in the game since it can instantly replenish a player's health. Since Minecraft's main aim is survival, this potion can be highly useful in many dire situations. This is why a glistening melon slice can be so useful in the game.

Ad

Another potion that can be made with a glistening melon slice is a mundane potion. This requires mixing the item with a water bottle in a brewing stand. The mundane potion is just an alternative for awkward potion and can only be used to create a potion of weakness. Apart from that, it does not have any major use in the game.

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

About the author
Akshat Kabra

Akshat Kabra

Twitter icon

Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.

Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.

Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message.

Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Akshat Kabra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications