5 modern Minecraft features that would surprise old players

Over the years, Mojang has added a plethora of features to Minecraft. While the game has a healthy following, players constantly revisit and leave the game to play other games or do other activities. Hence, not every player will be well-versed with the newest features coming out in the game. For older players who left the game several years ago, changes are that some new features can surprise them quite a lot.

Here is a list of relatively new features that can surprise old Minecraft players.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of 5 modern features that might surprise old Minecraft players

1) Wolf armor

Wolves can now get armor in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Wolves are one of the most beloved pets in Minecraft. Even older players used to keep them and explore the world with them. Unfortunately, many players have lost countless wolves for various reasons.

Most older players will be surprised to know that Mojang has now added wolf armor to Minecraft. This feature arrived with the Armored Paws game drop in 2024. Wolf armor can be made by six armadillo scutes, which can be obtained by the new mob, armadillo. Its durability is 64 and will take most damage except drowning, freezing, suffocating, magic, etc.

2) Craftable saddles

Saddles can be crafted in Minecraft summer game drop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Ever since the game released, saddles were a rare item that was only obtainable as chest loot in structures, by fishing, or by trading with leatherworker villagers. Hence, new players had a tough time exploring the world since finding saddles was difficult, which was needed to control a horse.

Hence, older players will be surprised to know that saddles will now be craftable in Minecraft's upcoming summer game drop in 2025. Saddles can now be crafted with three leathers and one iron ingot, as shown in the picture.

3) Boat with chest

The boat can now have a chest attached to it for more on-the-go storage (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

It is clear that players gather loads of resources while exploring a Minecraft world. However, since their inventory is limited, they are forced to pick and choose what they bring back to their base. In the process of making exploration and gathering resources easier, Mojang decided to introduce boats with chests.

This can be crafted by placing a chest and a boat on the crafting table. This was a massive feature that was released in 2022, since it allowed players to keep loads of items in their boats while exploring for more resources on land or underwater.

4) Happy ghast

Happy ghast can be an extremely surprising feature for old players (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Happy ghast is another great feature that many old players will be shocked to see. It is a new creature that will be added to the Minecraft summer game drop. It is a friendly variant of the Nether ghast that will allow players to fly around in the game. This is a massive feature since flying was an endgame feature through the elytra, which was found in End Cities.

Another reason why happy ghast will surprise veteran players is that it can easily transport entities like villagers, boats, pandas, horses, etc., since they can be tied together with a lead.

5) Bundles

Bundles allow players to organize their inventory and keep more items in it early in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Inventory organization has always been a problem in Minecraft. Players quickly fill their inventory with all kinds of resources, some of which they have no use for. Later in the game, they crave more inventory slots as their projects and needs increase. Previously, the only block that allowed players to keep more items in their inventory was a shulker box, which was an endgame block.

Now, however, players can keep many items in new bundles. These are useful storage items that were introduced in 2020, but were eventually added to the game in 2024. It can store up to a stack of items. This means that it can either store 64 units of regular items like cobblestone, poppy, planks, etc., or can only store 16 or one item of ender pearls, or a potion.

