Vibrant Visuals for Minecraft Java Edition might be bad news for third-party shaders

In the first Minecraft Live of 2025, Mojang announced Vibrant Visuals for both Bedrock and Java Edition. While Mojang's main focus is to introduce the visual upgrade to Bedrock first, they are actively working on bringing it to Java at a later date. Getting an official shader pack on Java and Bedrock Editions will be a massive step for Minecraft as a whole.

Ad

However, there are chances that Java Edition's third-party shader pack developers and modders might have a hard time adapting to the changes Mojang will bring to the game's code. Here's how.

Changes brought to Minecraft Java Edition for Vibrant Visuals and how it might affect third-party shaders

How Mojang is changing Java Edition for Vibrant Visuals

Ad

Trending

Mojang is making a massive change in Minecraft's rendering code (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

In a recent blog post, Mojang explained how they are tweaking Java Edition's code. First, they are aiming for refactoring — a method of separating gameplay code from rendering code. This is because they want to work on the rendering code specifically and bring it to modern standards.

Ad

Next, they will lay down a brand new rendering pipeline for a stronger foundation for the future. In this, Mojang mentioned that this new rendering pipeline will not only be helpful to them, but to modders as well.

Finally, they will start bringing Vibrant Visuals to Java Edition feature-by-feature, testing everything before bringing the entire visual upgrade.

How Java Edition changes might affect third-party shader packs and mods

Expand Tweet

Ad

Whenever Mojang makes a major change in Minecraft, almost every modder is required to update their third-party features to make them compatible with the new game version.

Shader packs have been somewhat of an exception. Even though some shader packs have not been updated in several years, they can still be used in the latest game versions. This is because shader mods like Iris and OptiFine keep updating their features to run all kinds of shader packs in the latest game versions.

Ad

Since Mojang is now bringing massive changes to rendering pipelines and code, there is a question mark over the modding scene, especially for those who create or help run shaders in Minecraft.

After the Vibrant Visuals announcement, the official X account of Iris shaders stated that the mod's future is now in question, simply because Java Edition's rendering code will be changing.

This can also affect OptiFine and shader packs. Older shader packs that used to work on Minecraft might stop working because of these massive changes. Still, only time can tell how third-party shaders will deal with such a change in Minecraft.

Ad

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!