5 best A Minecraft Movie merchandise

A Minecraft Movie has been creating waves across the world, steadily rising to the top as one of the most successful movies of all time. Despite lukewarm reviews, the film has hit the mark with viewers, and to celebrate it, an array of merchandise and items has been released. While all of them capture the essence of the block-shaped world, some of them stand out from the rest.

Here are the five best A Minecraft Movie merchandise items you can get your hands on.

The Fossil collection and other best A Minecraft Movie merchandise

1) Fossil x Minecraft Collection

The Fossil x Minecraft Collection embraces the theme and imagery of the film (Image via Fossil)

The Fossil x Minecraft collection is one of the most extensive merchandise lines based on the movie, celebrating the mobs and theme of the universe. As part of its offering, Fossil released unique watches, wallets, and even bracelets that feature the iconic creeper or deepslate designs.

The collection is great for teenagers and adults, allowing them to flaunt their love for the sandbox title while at work or even casually. The seamless blend of features from the film within the design elements of the collection easily ranks it as one of the best A Minecraft Movie merchandise.

2) Walmart A Minecraft Movie Blu-Ray and DVD set

The Walmart collector's Crafting table edition is a great item for fans of the film (Image via Walmart)

Walmart recently launched an exclusive A Minecraft Movie Blu-Ray and DVD set that features disc editions of the film that is encased in a unique collectible box that resembles a crafting table. It contains magnets that allow consumers to set it up like a box and store the discs inside, making it a rather cool item for collectors.

Additionally, the collector's set is also offering viewers a free digital code to the film for a limited time, making it a value-for-money product for those who wish to yearn for the mines regularly. It is currently retailing for $34.96 and can be found exclusively at Walmart retail outlets or on the website.

3) Official Minecraft Movie collection

The official collection contains a detailed representation of some of the most popular mobs and characters from the film (Image via Minecraftshop.com)

The official Minecraft Movie collection offers consumers an array of unique items and accessories that are based on some of the most popular references and mobs from the film. The collection includes shirts based on Garrett's iconic top, Nether Portal Sherpa blankets, Game Over World caps, and even tumblers with mobs from the movie.

Additionally, consumers can also get their hands on sticker sheets and pillows based on the iconic Pink Sheep or Dennis the wolf, making it an incredible lineup for fans of A Minecraft Movie.

4) Mattel Minecraft Movie Collection

The Mattel collection features an array of interactive toys and goodies that can be played individually or paired in sets (Image via Mattel)

Mattel is one of the biggest manufacturers of toys and has given consumers a wide collection of toys and accessories based on some of the biggest franchises. So, it comes as no surprise that the blockbuster live-action adaptation joins their ranks. The Minecraft movie collection features an array of plushes, action figures, and even toy sets.

Recently, the collection added a unique Ghast Action figure that shoots fireballs, recreating the popular scene from the film where Henry, Garrett, and Steve are chased by the piglin army. The wide assortment of toys and their faithful recreation make it one of the best A Minecraft Movie merchandise collections.

5) McDonald's Minecraft Movie Meal

The McDonald's Minecraft Movie Meal has become overwhelmingly popular across the globe (Image via McDonald's)

The McDonald's Minecraft Movie Meal is perhaps the most popular option on this list of the best A Minecraft Movie merchandise. The unique collection has unveiled limited-edition Happy Meals and adult meals that feature themed Nether flame sauces and desserts based on the film's theme. Additionally, some outlets across the globe have also transformed into movie-themed experiences for fans to enjoy.

Apart from this, each Happy Meal and adult meal is accompanied by limited-edition collectible toys and cards, making it one of the best items for collectors to get their hands on. Purchasing the meals also rewards consumers with unique digital codes that can be redeemed for themed in-game cosmetics.

