How to summon mob with armor in Minecraft Bedrock Edition?

In Minecraft Bedrock Edition, certain hostile mobs can rarely spawn with armor or an item in their hands. Hostile mobs like zombies and skeletons can spawn with iron, gold, or even diamond armor, depending on the game's difficulty level. When spawning these enemies, the game determines the game's difficulty and accordingly increases or decreases the chance of them wearing armor.

Since Minecraft is a sandbox, however, there is a method to manually spawn hostile creatures with armor. While it is much simpler in Java Edition, it is slightly tricky in Bedrock Edition. Here's how.

Steps to summon mobs with armor in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

1) Activate cheats in a world

Activate cheats to type and execute commands. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

First, you need to activate cheats in any Minecraft Bedrock Edition world. This can be done in both the old and new world. Activating cheats is necessary since you will get to type and execute various commands in order to spawn a mob with armor.

If you are creating a new world, you can head to the cheats section and activate them. If you are in an old world, you can pause the game, head to settings, and activate cheats from the 'Game' section.

2) Use repeating command blocks to place armor parts on zombies

You must configure four repeating command blocks to place each armor part on a mob's body. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Once cheats are activated, you must first type out the command mentioned below:

/gamerule commandblockoutput false

This command will make sure that no message coming after a command block executes a command is displayed in the chat. Since there will be four command blocks working together, it is worth placing this command since it will not clutter your screen.

Next, you must place four repeating command blocks, each with a command that places each armor part on a mob. For this experiment, we are trying to place a set of diamond armor onto a zombie.

First, you need to get a repeating command block by typing this command:

/give {YourUsernameHere} repeating_command_block

After getting the command block, you must place four of them and input the four commands written below:

/replaceitem entity @e[type=zombie] slot.armor.head 0 diamond_helmet

/replaceitem entity @e[type=zombie] slot.armor.chest 0 diamond_chestplate

/replaceitem entity @e[type=zombie] slot.armor.legs 0 diamond_leggings

/replaceitem entity @e[type=zombie] slot.armor.feet 0 diamond_boots

Once this is done, place a lever in front of each command block and flip it. After the levers are switched on, interact with each command block and confirm that the second block does not show any error in the command.

The '/replaceitem' command essentially detects any mob (in this case, a zombie) and places an item in each of its slots. In this case, the slots are its head, chest, legs, and feet, and the items are a diamond helmet, chestplate, leggings, and boots.

If you want, you can change the type of mob into any other that can wear armor, like skeletons, zombified piglins, piglins, etc.

3) Summon a zombie

Summon a zombie and watch the creature don a full diamond armor. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

If everything is correct, you will be able to summon a zombie with diamond armor. You can simply type out this command in the chat box:

/summon zombie

You will find that the undead creature will spawn with a full set of diamond armor.

