Minecraft Championship (MCC) Blank Canvas: List of all competing players and team names announced

Minecraft Championship (MCC) Blank Canvas has been announced, and fans are excited to watch the first championship of 2025 after the exciting training server last month. Ahead of the event, all the teams and their members have been officially announced. While some are familiar names, others might send you on a trip down memory lane.
Here's a list of all the players and participating teams in Minecraft Championship (MCC) Blank Canvas.
All competing players and teams in the Minecraft Championship (MCC) Blank Canvas
Minecraft Championship (MCC) Blank Canvas is set to take place on May 3, 2025, and ahead of the event, all competing players and teams have been announced. It would seem that for this event, the former team names from Party 2 have been retained.
While the team names might be similar, there has been a major shuffle in teammates, with the addition of some new faces. Here are all the new teammates for the teams in MCC Blank Canvas:
1) Red Rabbits
- Hannahxxrose
- Ph1Lza
- Tubbo
- Roscumber
2) Orange Ocelots
- AntVenom
- CaptainSparklez
- Michaelmcchill
- Shadoune666
3) Yellow Yaks
- Kratzy
- OllieGamerz
- TapL
- vGumiho
4) Lime Llamas
- jojosolos
- Mythicalsausage
- SolidarityGaming
- TheOrionSound
5) Green Geckos
- Aimsey
- Purpled
- SettingSunset
- Smajor
6) Cyan Coyotes
- Antfrost
- FalseSymmetry
- GoodTimesWithScar
- Smallishbeans
7) Aqua Axolotls
- HBomb94
- KaraCorvus
- PeteZahHutt
- soupforeloise
8) Blue Bats
- Cubfan
- Feinberg
- Michela
- Xisuma
9) Purple Pandas
- CaptainPuffy
- FireBreathMan
- Krinios
- Snifferish
10) Pink Parrots
- aypierre
- Etoiles
- Mathox
- Pressea
