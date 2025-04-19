Minecraft Championship (MCC) Blank Canvas: List of all competing players and team names announced

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Apr 19, 2025 12:37 GMT
Minecraft Championship (MCC) Blank Canvas
Here are all the teams and members for Minecraft Championship (MCC) Blank Canvas (Image via twitch.tv/thenoxcrew)

Minecraft Championship (MCC) Blank Canvas has been announced, and fans are excited to watch the first championship of 2025 after the exciting training server last month. Ahead of the event, all the teams and their members have been officially announced. While some are familiar names, others might send you on a trip down memory lane.

Here's a list of all the players and participating teams in Minecraft Championship (MCC) Blank Canvas.

All competing players and teams in the Minecraft Championship (MCC) Blank Canvas

Minecraft Championship (MCC) Blank Canvas is set to take place on May 3, 2025, and ahead of the event, all competing players and teams have been announced. It would seem that for this event, the former team names from Party 2 have been retained.

While the team names might be similar, there has been a major shuffle in teammates, with the addition of some new faces. Here are all the new teammates for the teams in MCC Blank Canvas:

1) Red Rabbits

Members of Red Rabbits for MCC Blank Canvas (Image via X/@MCChampionship_)
  • Hannahxxrose
  • Ph1Lza
  • Tubbo
  • Roscumber
2) Orange Ocelots

Orange Ocelots has some of the most popular Minecraft streamers and YouTubers (Image via X/@MCChampionship_)
  • AntVenom
  • CaptainSparklez
  • Michaelmcchill
  • Shadoune666
3) Yellow Yaks

Members of Yellow Yaks for MCC Blank Canvas (Image via X/@MCChampionship_)
  • Kratzy
  • OllieGamerz
  • TapL
  • vGumiho
4) Lime Llamas

Lime Llamas has a lineup of popular streamers and gamers for MCC Blank Canvas (Image via X/@MCChampionship_)
  • jojosolos
  • Mythicalsausage
  • SolidarityGaming
  • TheOrionSound
5) Green Geckos

Green Geckos has Scott Major, one of the founders of MCC (Image via X/@MCChampionship_)
  • Aimsey
  • Purpled
  • SettingSunset
  • Smajor
6) Cyan Coyotes

Cyan Coyotes lineup for MCC Blank Canvas (Image via X/@MCChampionship_)
  • Antfrost
  • FalseSymmetry
  • GoodTimesWithScar
  • Smallishbeans
7) Aqua Axolotls

The Aqua Axolotls will see a lot of recurring competitors (Image via X/@MCChampionship_)
  • HBomb94
  • KaraCorvus
  • PeteZahHutt
  • soupforeloise
8) Blue Bats

Blue Bats has some of the most popular legacy participants (Image via X/@MCChampionship_)
  • Cubfan
  • Feinberg
  • Michela
  • Xisuma
9) Purple Pandas

Purpe Pandas has a solid lineup for MCC Blank Canvas (Image via X/@MCChampionship_)
  • CaptainPuffy
  • FireBreathMan
  • Krinios
  • Snifferish
10) Pink Parrots

Members of Pink Parrots in Minecraft Championship (MCC) Blank Canvas (Image via X/@MCChampionship_)
  • aypierre
  • Etoiles
  • Mathox
  • Pressea
