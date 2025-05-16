Minecraft Vibrant Visuals on Bedrock Edition is right now missing one important feature from Java

Mojang is working hard on Minecraft's new visual upgrade called Vibrant Visuals. It is set to release with the summer game drop in Bedrock Edition only. Currently, Mojang is working on the game drop and adding features to both Bedrock and Java. While Vibrant Visuals will completely change how Bedrock Edition looks, it does not have one visual feature that is currently exclusive to Java Edition.

That visual feature is environmental fog. Here is everything to know about Vibrant Visuals and how environmental fog is a Java Edition-exclusive.

Note: Vibrant Visuals is currently under development. Hence, Mojang could add this feature to the visual upgrade before its official release.

Minecraft Java Edition's environmental fog is currently not in Bedrock Edition's Vibrant Visuals

What is environmental fog

Environmental fog consists of underwater, underlava, and weather fog effects (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Previously, Java Edition's fog was under the same shader fog code and worked in a particular way. Both the render-based fog and environmental fog had mostly the same effect.

With the Minecraft summer game drop, Mojang wanted to change this and separate the render-based and environmental fog. Hence, the environmental fog was heavily tweaked to make the game look different.

The environmental fog essentially determines the fogginess of the environment around the player. The fog will change if players are underwater, under lava, in a different dimension, biome, or during different weather conditions.

With the new environmental fog, the world now has a white haze that increases in chunks that are far from the player. This fog becomes much more intense during rains or thunderstorms, as shown in the picture above.

This new kind of fog was recently added as a test feature in Minecraft Java snapshot 25w19a. As of now, it has not been added to Bedrock Edition or Vibrant Visuals.

Vibrant Visuals have volumetric fog but not environmental fog

Vibrant Visuals does not have environmental fog, but it has volumetric fog (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

While Vibrant Visuals does not have environmental fog yet, Mojang did add a new kind of fog to the visual upgrade called volumetric fog. This type of fog is quite common in games since it makes the in-game world much more realistic.

Volumetric fog is a great visual effect that simulates the way light interacts with particles in the air, like fog, dust, or smoke. It creates a great immersive experience since the in-game light can scatter and get absorbed through in-game particles with this fog feature.

In the picture above, it is clearly visible how volumetric fog increases the haziness in the world, and its color becomes orange because of the setting sun.

