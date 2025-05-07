How to experience new fog in Minecraft

Mojang is currently bringing massive changes to how fog works in Minecraft. They are currently testing fog changes in Minecraft's latest Java Edition snapshot 25w19a. These changes will be added to further enhance the immersion of the game. Though the new fog is yet to be officially released in a stable build, there is an easy trick to experience it through the latest snapshot.
Here is a short guide to experiencing new fog changes in Minecraft.
Steps to experience new fog changes in Minecraft
1) Download the latest 25w19a from the Minecraft launcher
First, you must open the official Minecraft launcher, select Java Edition, open the drop-down menu for versions, and then select "Latest snapshot," which should be 25w19a. You will be able to experience new fog changes on the latest snapshot only.
Once you select the version, hit play, and the launcher will automatically download the game files.
2) Create a creative mode world with commands
After the game opens, you need to create a creative mode world with commands allowed on it. If you want to immediately see the new fog changes, you will need commands to manually change the environment or teleport yourself.
Simply head to the single-player tab, create a new world, change the game mode to creative, and make sure commands are allowed on the world.
3) Execute the weather command to see the new fog during the rains
With the 25w19a snapshot, Mojang essentially divided the fog mechanics into two categories: environmental and render distance-based. Along with that, they also brought some changes to the environmental fog, which now includes atmospheric fog according to the weather. With these changes, they managed to add fog when it rains in Minecraft.
To experience new fog while raining, simply type the following command:
- /weather rain
4) Alter render distance to see the slightly updated fog
The render distance fog did not receive a lot of changes compared to environmental fog. Hence, the render distance fog might not look too different in the latest snapshot.
If players want to experience the slightly changed render distance fog, they can simply reduce the render distance to bring the fog much closer.
