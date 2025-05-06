Minecraft is giving away a new free cape, and here's how to claim it

The Minecraft 1.21.80 update is here for Bedrock, and the developers are giving away a free cape to users who have signed in with a Microsoft account and bound the game with those credentials. It is a fairly simple process that rewards players with a unique cape which they can sport during their yearning for the mines.

Here's how you can cop the free Minecraft cape.

How to get Common Cape in Minecraft

Follow these steps to get your hands on the free Common cape (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Minecraft is giving away a free Common cape as part of the promotional effort for players to sign in to the game with their Microsoft account. Signing in with the account offers an array of features such as cross-platform multiplayer, secure two-factor authentication, and more. So it comes as no surprise that the developers are encouraging players to log in with this free reward.

Here's how you can get your hands on the free Minecraft Common cape:

Open Minecraft Bedrock on your preferred device On the left, you will notice a button to sign in. Simply click that and enter your credentials to log into the game or link with your registered Microsoft account. Once done, you will receive a pop-up notification stating that you have received a free cape as a reward for signing in with your account, and you can learn about it from your inbox. Simply click the yellow bell icon on the bottom left of the main screen to open the inbox section. Open the latest message regarding the cape, and once done, click on the green 'View Cape' button. Once the owned cape section is open, you will notice that the Common cape has been added to your account. You can now view it or choose to equip it and show off your swag in the game.

Players can log in or link their Microsoft account to receive this free cape until May 5, 2026, at 11:59 PM PDT. This gives players one year to complete this simple procedure and be rewarded with this free cape. Players who face difficulty signing in with their registered account can also consult the official guide to resolve any queries.

Additionally, players who have signed in with their Microsoft account previously will also receive this free cape once they open the game. Follow everything from step 3 to claim the character creator item with ease. If the cape does not appear in your account, wait for a few minutes or restart your game to find it in your Dressing Room.

