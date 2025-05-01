How to get free Star Wars R2-D2 Beanie in Minecraft Bedrock

Mojang is giving away a free Star Wars R2-D2 Beanie in Minecraft Bedrock to celebrate Star Wars Day on May 4. The developers are giving an array of offers and discounts between April 29, 2025, and May 6 at 10 am PT, giving 33% off on content based on the sci-fi franchise. Alongside that, players can also cop this free character creator item to show their love for the force in style.

Here's everything you need to know about the free Star Wars R2-D2 Beanie in Minecraft Bedrock and how you can get your hands on it.

How to get the free Star Wars R2-D2 Beanie in Minecraft Bedrock

Head into the dressing room and claim the free Star Wars R2-D2 Beanie in Minecraft Bedrock (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Mojang has just released a free Star Wars R2-D2 Beanie for Minecraft Bedrock that players can claim for free. This item is being given away as part of the promotions to celebrate Star Wars Day on May 4. Considering that it is one of the biggest franchises in the world, it comes as no surprise that developers are jumping in to promote the array of related content in the Marketplace.

The unique character creator item is a bean that resembles R2-D2, one of the most famous droids in the Star Wars franchise. It features the iconic blue and white theme and also sports a red pixel, just like in the character's design. It is a great item for fans of the sci-fi series to sport in the game and showcase their fandom.

Here's how you can get your hands on the free Star Wars R2-D2 Beanie in Minecraft Bedrock:

Open Minecraft Bedrock and make sure to sign in with your Microsoft account. This ensures that the item is claimed and added to your account. Head to the Dressing Room and look at the Featured Items catalog in the bottom section Click on the R2-D2 Beanie, which will usually be the first item. If you do not see it, just slide the selection till you see the item. Once you click on the R2-D2 Beanie, it will open up the product page. Click on the button marked Get in the bottom right section of the page. This is a free item and can be claimed without any Minecoins. Once claimed, you can equip it right away or put it on later from the character creator section in the dressing room.

Mojang has not stated if this is a limited-time drop, but players can expect the free item to disappear once the promotional period is over on May 6 at 10 am PT. To avoid missing out on the free Star Wars R2-D2 Beanie in Minecraft Bedrock, players can follow the steps mentioned above and claim it at the earliest.

The developers are known to celebrate major events and franchise partnerships by giving away cosmetic items, adding to the ever-expanding list of offerings in the game. Head in-game and show off your love for the force in style.

