Minecraft reveals new quality-of-life change for leads 

The latest Minecraft beta and preview have implemented an array of features and changes to improve the gameplay experience for players. Among modifications to blocks and mobs, Mojang has introduced a major quality-of-life change for leads, making them significantly easier to craft. Leads have become an integral part of the gameplay, so this change is a great enhancement for players.

Here's everything you need to know about the quality-of-life change for leads in the latest Minecraft beta and preview.

Minecraft update introduces a major quality-of-life change for leads

The new Minecraft beta and preview gives a major overhaul to the recipe for leads (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The latest Minecraft beta and preview and snapshot have made an array of changes to the game, improving the performance and making the gameplay more immersive. Apart from an array of changes to ambient sounds, mobs, and blocks, the experimental build has also updated recipes for certain items.

As part of the update, the recipe for leads has been updated to no longer require slime balls for crafting. Earlier, players had to defeat slimes to get their hands on the slime balls, and it is rather cumbersome to eliminate the mob, given its habit of replicating till death. Additionally, the mob could only be found in swamps or deep underground within certain chunks, making it difficult to locate.

However, the new recipe will allow players to use strings to craft the leads, making it significantly more accessible. String can be obtained easily from cobwebs, fishing, bartering, and even gifts from cats. Additionally, it is commonly found as loot in various chests, making it an easy item to procure.

Players can now take five pieces of string and place them in the format shown above to craft a lead with ease. The ease of obtaining the raw materials as part of the update will prompt more players to use this nifty item as part of their regular gameplay.

With the major overhaul to leads, the new recipe comes at a perfect time, allowing players to try out the array of new features and changes. As part of the changes, players can now leash multiple mobs together as well as leash boats or additional mobs to the happy ghast, making it a great method of transport.

This new update will prompt players to craft the leads and use the immersive leashing facilities to enhance their gameplay. Additionally, players can now leash mobs to entities like boats. Fence knots have also received a major overhaul, making it easier for players to interact with them.

Also read: How to find the perfect Minecraft seed for your next world

