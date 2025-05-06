How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update

The much-awaited Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update is out now, and this update introduces an array of new features such as flat world biomes, enhanced ambient sounds, and more. Apart from this, the update also makes modifications to existing items and mechanics to improve the gameplay experience and ensure uninterrupted yearning for the mines.

Here's how you can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update.

How to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update on all compatible platforms

Xbox One and Series X|S consoles

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update introduces an array of new features and changes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update with an active internet connection and an officially licensed copy of Minecraft:

Head to "My Games & Apps" on your console's library or locate it in the recently played tab. Choose Minecraft from the list of games and click the Options button. Now, choose "Manage Game & Add-Ons" and then select "Updates". The update will now be added to your download queue, and the installation will begin promptly. During this time, it is recommended to ensure that your device does not turn off and that it has a stable internet connection.

PlayStation 4 and 5

Download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.72 update to get access to flat world biomes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update with an active internet connection and an officially licensed copy of Minecraft:

Head to your console's homepage and locate Minecraft or search for it in your game library. Now, open options and select the "Check for Updates" option. It is recommended to ensure that you are connected to the internet before you queue the update request. Once located, the update will be added to your download queue. Now you must wait for the files and assets to be downloaded and installed before you launch the game with the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update successfully installed.

Nintendo Switch

Get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.72 update from the Nintendo eShop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Just like other consoles, Nintendo also offers an easy and hassle-free way to update to the latest Minecraft version and updates on its devices. Here's how you can update to the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update on your Switch:

Open Minecraft on your Switch. Once the game opens, you will get a notification for a new update to the game. Click or tap the pop-up and wait for it to take you to the eShop. Now, choose the Update and add it to your download queue. However, if you missed the pop-up notification or wish to install the 1.21.80 update manually, just head to your dashboard and launch the game. Now, just press either the + or the - buttons on your console/joycon. Once the options window opens, just choose "Software Update" and then "Via the Internet" to start downloading the hotfix. During the update, it is recommended to keep your console connected to the internet and ensure it does not turn off.

Android/iOS mobile devices

Head to the individual mobile app store to get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can update to the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 hotfix on Pocket Edition for your mobile devices by heading to the individual app stores and queuing the update from the store listings:

Search for Minecraft on Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Once the Minecraft page on your app store opens, you will notice that the Open/Play button has been replaced by an"Update" button. Tap the Update button and ensure you have a stable internet connection during the update process to prevent game file corruption. Additionally, it is recommended to ensure your device is not turned off during the update.

It is also important to note that most mobile devices have automatic updates enabled to ensure that all applications are updated to the latest available version. However, if it is not turned on or you wish to update to the latest version manually, simply follow the steps mentioned above.

Windows 10/11 PCs

Download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update from the official game launcher (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The new Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update can be downloaded directly using the official game launcher. It has become an all-access point for players to manage the base game and even spin-offs like Legends and Dungeons.

The Minecraft launcher will automatically check for new updates and hotfixes released by Mojang every time it launches. Once located, these are downloaded and installed before the game starts, ensuring players are always on the latest version. However, you can do this manually as well.

Here's how you can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update on your Windows 10/11 PC:

If this is your first time playing Minecraft or you do not have the official launcher installed, head over to the Mojang website or click this link to go to the launcher's download page. Download the executable file and install it in your preferred file directory. Once installed, you sign in with your registered Microsoft account to get the launcher ready. Next, open the launcher and select Minecraft: Bedrock Edition from the left sidebar. Head to the left of the green Play button on the lower side and choose the small drop-down. Select the "Latest Release" option from the dropdown tab and just hit the green Play button. Now wait for the launcher to download the required update files for 1.21.80. It is recommended that you have a stable internet connection and that your device is not turned off during this update. Once done, the launcher will load the game with the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update successfully installed.

