5 best resources to loot from the Mangrove Swamp in Minecraft

Magrove Swamp is one of the warm biomes in Minecraft. It is a relatively new biome that was added with the 1.19 Wild Update. When it was first revealed, many players were fascinated to see what the region had to offer. Mojang packed the biome with various new blocks, items, and even mobs.
Here is a list of all the resources players should gather from Minecraft's Mangrove Swamp.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.
5 resources worth looting from Minecraft's Mangrove Swamp
1) White Frog
The white frog is one of the mobs players must interact with and take when exploring Mangrove Swamps. It is a passive and friendly mob that can be lured by a slimeball or be leashed.
The frog can be kept as an adorable yet funny pet in a base, and it can help players in slime farms. Players can also get unique froglights if they manage to take the white frog to the Nether and make it eat magma cubes.
Hence, the white frog is one of the highlights of the Mangrove Swamp.
2) Mangrove propagules
Mangrove propagules are small, green, stick-like vegetation that grows on mangrove trees. While other trees drop saplings when they are chopped, mangrove trees simply grow them from tree leaves. When these propagules are fully grown on any tree, players can break and obtain them.
Since they are saplings, they can be placed on grass blocks to grow mangrove trees anywhere in the world. Hence, players must gather them while exploring the Mangrove Swamp.
3) Mangrove tree wood
When players enter a Mangrove Swamp, they will notice it's filled with unique, dense trees. When these trees are chopped, a deep-red log will be visible. These are mangrove logs, which are quite popular for their bright and vibrant red.
Hence, players can gather loads of mangrove wood logs and use them in various builds when they return from their exploration. Of course, players can also collect mangrove propagules to grow more mangrove trees for more mangrove wood logs.
4) Mangrove roots
Mangrove roots are also an interesting block that players can use in various builds. It is essentially a decorative block that grows at the bottom of each mangrove tree. The block looks quite similar to real-life roots, with gaps between each root through which players can see. Furthermore, the block can be waterlogged, just like any other leaf block.
This is also a great block players can gather when exploring the Mangrove Swamp.
5) Mud
The entire Mangrove Swamp is covered with mud blocks, which replace the usual grass blocks. These are essentially wet dirt that looks dark gray in color. When players walk on it, their feet will slightly sink into the mud, just like soul sand.
The biome will have abundant mud blocks; hence, they can be collected and turned into packed mud. Packed mud blocks can then be turned into mud bricks, which are great building blocks for builds.
