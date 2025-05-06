Minecraft Frog guide: Spawning, breeding, and behavior

Frog is a passive mob in Minecraft that was added with 1.19, The Wild Update, in 2022. When players saw the mob being officially confirmed, many were delighted since it was in a biome vote competition back in 2019. Since the swamp biome upgrade was lost in the voting, frogs were never added back then. Frogs are adorable and hilarious creatures that players can interact with in many ways.

Here is everything to know about frogs in Minecraft.

Everything to know about Minecraft frogs

Spawning and breeding

Frogs naturally spawn in two locations, but the third type of frog is manually grown. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

First, players must understand that there are a total of three types of frogs in Minecraft: temperate, warm, and cold. The temperate frog naturally spawns in the Swamp biome, while the warm frog spawns in the Mangrove Swamp biome. The cold frog does not naturally spawn and can only spawn if players manually use a spawn egg or frogspawn eggs to grow them in cold biomes.

Similarly, if frog spawn eggs, or frogspawn eggs, are used in any temperate or warm biomes, players will get a temperate or warm frog, respectively.

Frogs can breed with one another to create frogspawn eggs. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Frogs can also breed with one another using a slime ball. When two frogs are fed, they breed with each other, and one of them finds a water body to lay frogspawn eggs.

These eggs take anywhere from three to 10 minutes to hatch, after which two to five tadpoles are born. These tadpoles swim aimlessly underwater and can also be picked up by players in a water bucket. They take about 20 minutes to grow. If they are in the tadpole stage and are taken to another biome to grow, they will grow according to the new biome.

Behavior and use

Frogs jump high, wander, swim faster, and can also eat magma cubes and slimes. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Frogs aimlessly wander around the area where they spawn in a Minecraft world. They can occasionally jump as high as eight blocks and can take two and a half hearts less damage than other mobs. Frogs swim a lot faster than they walk on land.

While these mobs are passive towards players, they are quite lethal to the smallest slimes and magma cubes. These mobs can open their mouth, extend their tongues and turn smallest slimes into slimeballs, and magma cubes into froglights.

Different frogs can create different froglights when they kill magma cubes. However, froglights are rare light-emitting blocks since getting frogs near magma cubes can be tricky.

Upon death, frogs only drop one to three XP points.

