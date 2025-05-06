After leash, Minecraft needs to make another item more accessible for players

Mojang is currently working on Minecraft's second game drop of 2025. In this game drop, they are bringing changes to leashes. The item is receiving loads of new mechanics and a crafting recipe, allowing players to use the item in various new ways.

As the developers polish the final changes to leashes, an argument can be made that name tags should now also be made easily accessible to Minecraft players.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Why Minecraft should make name tags more accessible after leash changes

Name tags remain a simple item that is hard to find

Name tags are a rare item in Minecraft. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

As mentioned above, a name tag is a rare item that players need to find in a Minecraft world. Despite it being rare, it is a fairly simple item that is only used to name mobs and keep them from despawning.

It can be found in Monster Rooms, Mineshafts, Ancient Cities, and Woodland Mansions. The item has the most chance of being found in Mineshafts, as their chests have a 42.3% chance of generating it.

Apart from that, name tags can be traded by a master level librarian villager for 20 emeralds, or can be obtained as a treasure loot from fishing.

Since name tag has a simple use of naming mobs in Minecraft, they should be more easily accessible. Mojang could make the name tag more common by increasing the chance of finding it in simpler structures like villages.

Name tags should have a simple recipe like a leash

The name tag should be craftable in Minecraft. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In the recent snapshots and beta preview versions, Mojang decided to make the leash crafting recipe a lot easier by replacing the slime ball with another string. Though leashes were already craftable, their recipe is a lot simpler now.

Like so, Mojang should also make a name tag craftable. Since it is a fairly simple cosmetic item without any important use in survival, it should have a simple crafting recipe. Since players require an anvil to place a name on the name tag, its crafting recipe can have iron ingots involved.

