4 tips to easily raid Minecraft Woodland Mansion

Woodland Mansion is considered one of the most challenging structures to take over in Minecraft. The building is the hub of two of the toughest illager mobs: evokers and vindicators. While one casts spells to summon vexes that attack you, the other runs towards you with an axe. Apart from that, the building is filled with hostile mobs since there are many dark rooms.

Despite being a tough structure to conquer, there are a few methods to easily raid it. Here are a few tips to do so.

List of 4 great tips to raid Minecraft Woodland Mansion

1) Always have an infinity enchanted bow

The infinity enchanted bow is the perfect weapon to raid Woodland Mansion (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

In Woodland Mansion, you will encounter some powerful Minecraft mobs. Hence, you will need loads of ammunition to defeat them. Bows are one of the best-ranged weapons to use in the structure since you can use long halls in the mansion to kill running vindicators and evokers. To make a bow more powerful, add infinity enchantment to it.

Trending

Infinity enchantment will massively help fight Woodland Mansion enemies as you can shoot an infinite number of arrows using your bow if at least one arrow is in your inventory. This way, you never run out of arrows and you can keep shooting at enemies before killing them.

2) Defeat evokers and vindicators from the outside

Break the mansion's windows and target illagers from the outside (Image via Mojang Studios)

Fighting evokers and vindicators head-on can be challenging, even for those wearing diamond armor. But there is a tactic to fight them from a distance using an infinity enchanted bow.

Woodland Mansion has many windows from where you can see various rooms and hallways. These windows are made of glass panes and can be easily broken. Since mobs cannot see players through a glass pane, windows can be easily reached and destroyed. Reaching them should also be easy since the structure is generated in Dark Oak Forest which has dense trees to climb on.

After breaking a few window panes, shoot the hostile mobs inside the building. Make sure not to break too many window panes, as enemies can come out of the building to chase you down.

3) Break walls between rooms to find chests

Search the mansion thoroughly for loot (Image via Mojang Studios)

Inside, a Woodland Mansion might not look like it has many chests. Moreover, some that are easily visible may not have the best loot. The structure could hold chests in secret areas that you must find to get the best loot.

Thus, search the Woodland Mansion thoroughly. To do this, break holes through walls between rooms and even between floors to see whether there is a hidden room somewhere. Also, look at all angles in an enterable room to spot hidden chests in nooks and crannies.

Some players even go as far as burning the entire Woodland Mansion down to find chests, as they do not catch fire or burn from lava.

4) Keep placing lights as you explore the mansion

Place lights to prevent hostile mobs from spawning (Image via Mojang Studios)

As mentioned, the Woodland Mansion is filled with regular hostile mobs since there are many dark rooms and areas in it. They will pose a threat while you fight stronger mobs like evokers and vindicators.

To prevent hostile mobs from spawning repeatedly, place light sources in all dark areas to spawn-proof the entire structure. After the main fight, this will make it easier for you to thoroughly search the place without being in danger.

Check out our other latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!