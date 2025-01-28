Minecraft TARDIS mod: Features, installation guide, and more

The Minecraft TARDIS mod is a unique add-on that brings the popular time-traveling machine from the Doctor Who franchise into the game, allowing players to traverse biomes and explore exotic locations. It recreates the machine down to its last details and offers a host of features, including expandable rooms.

Here's all you need to know about the Minecraft TARDIS mod and how you can use it to explore the wibbly wobbly, timey wimey stuff and eliminate some pesky Daleks.

How to install the Minecraft TARDIS mod

Install the Minecraft TARDIS mod using the Curseforge mod loader (Image via Mojang Studios || Curseforge/@lilithmotherofall)

The Minecraft TARDIS mod can be installed using any mod loader with Forge. For this guide, we have used Curseforge and its popular mod loader, which makes installing add-ons like these a breeze.

Here's how you can download and install the Minecraft TARDIS mod:

Head to the Curseforge website and download the official launcher, if you do not have it already. Once downloaded, log in with your linked Microsoft account. Now, search the top bar for the Minecraft TARDIS mod by lilithmotherofall. You can also click on this link to go to the mod page directly. If you wish to install the TARDIS mod manually, click on the black Download button on the right side. Once the ZIP file is downloaded, place it in the mods folder of your game's mod directory. However, if you do not have Minecraft with Forge installed or you are new to installing add-ons like these, it is recommended to use the official Curseforge loader. For installation through the mod loader, click on the orange Install button with the anvil logo. Wait for the deep link to open on the installed Curseforge app. Once the Curseforge app loads, you will be prompted to create a new instance (installation) or choose an existing instance of Minecraft to install the TARDIS mod. You can choose an existing instance for the installation, but it is recommended that you deploy the mod on a fresh instance of the game. This will essentially avoid any conflicts with existing mods, shaders, or data packs that might lead to world corruption. Next, name your instance and click the Create button to create the instance. After naming the instance and creating it, you will be redirected to the created modpack's page. Wait for the assets to get downloaded and successfully installed. Once done, hit the orange Play button on the right side to launch Minecraft with the TARDIS mod successfully installed.

Features of the Minecraft TARDIS mod

The Minecraft TARDIS mod recreates the world of Doctor Who in the game (Image via Mojang Studios || Curseforge/@lilithmotherofall)

The Minecraft TARDIS mod recreates the world of Doctor Who and transforms your vanilla instance. Once you spawn, you must seek an observatory village and speak to the astronomer NPC. They will hand you a map which you can use to locate the TARDIS.

Once the TARDIS is located, you must befriend it by offering it gifts such as compasses, clocks, full maps, and more. After a while, the doors will be opened, and you can finally enter the machine.

Inside, you must repair the broken TARDIS and get it flight-ready. To do this, you must repair the ship's subsystems, including the Dematerialisation Circuit, the Fluid Link, and the Artron Capacitors. The first is needed for flight, while the second and third are needed to refuel the TARDIS and get it ready. Once done, make sure you toggle the refueling button from the console.

Once the ship is ready, head to the ship's console and activate the flight systems. You can enter manual coordinates or use the onboard scanner to look for nearby biomes and structures that you can travel to. The console offers a host of interesting features and technologies that you can use to significantly augment your adventures in the game.

Upgrades and subsystems in the Minecraft TARDIS mod

Upgrade the TARDIS engine for better features and perks (Image via Mojang Studios || Curseforge/@lilithmotherofall)

The Minecraft TARDIS mod features extensive machine logic that you can use to install and upgrade subsystems. These are essentially machines and add-ons that can boost and augment the powers of your ship, greatly increasing aspects such as fuel capacity and range.

Head down to the lower level of the TARDIS to locate the engine. The engine has four major banks — red, yellow, green, and blue. These banks control the Artron Banks, Attunement Panel, Upgrades panel, and the component panels respectively. Each panel gives you access to slots, where you can place or replace machine parts.

Additionally, you should periodically visit the engine to check on the health of the installed add-ons and replace them with new ones if necessary. Upgrading items, such as the Artron Banks, gives you more energy, allowing you to travel for longer distances without the need to stop for recharging. You can also install more features, such as stabilizers, chameleon circuits, and more.

