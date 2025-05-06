Even with Vibrant Visuals, Minecraft Bedrock Edition can't match Java's freedom

Mojang is currently working on Vibrant Visuals for Minecraft Bedrock Edition. While there are many Java Edition shader packs made by the community, Vibrant Visuals is essentially the first shader pack made by the Swedish game company. It will initially be added to Bedrock but will also arrive on Java.

Despite Mojang introducing Vibrant Visuals to Bedrock Edition, it is safe to say that it won't beat the freedom players get in Java Edition shaders. Here's how.

Note: Parts of the article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Reasons why Minecraft Java's shaders have more freedom than Bedrock's Vibrant Visuals

A wide variety of Java Edition shaders with different visual styles

Java Edition has a plethora of shader packs compared to only one Vibrant Visuals in Bedrock. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Since Java Edition was completely open-source, the community was able to make lots of mods and packs. Over the course of 15 years, Minecraft Java Edition has had countless shader packs that players can install and test.

Each of these shader packs has a distinct look and feel. Each shader pack has different white balance, reflections realism, shadow production, clouds, sun, render distance quality, emissive texture compatibility, and more. Because of changes in all these aspects, Java Edition players have a lot more freedom to choose any of the shader packs and instantly get a unique look.

The same cannot be said for Bedrock Edition getting Vibrant Visuals. Since Mojang's visual upgrade only offers one kind of aesthetic, players will not have many options if they want a different look. Though there are some community-made deferred shader packs for Bedrock Edition, they are not nearly as polished or optimized for the game, at least as of now.

Java Edition shaders offering lots of customization

Each Java Edition shader pack has a lot more tweakable settings than Vibrant Visuals. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

When modding Minecraft, a player expects to customize each and every setting that certain mods and packs offer. It is clear that Java Edition shader packs have much more customization and tweakable settings than Vibrant Visuals in Bedrock Edition.

Vibrant Visuals offer shadow quality, clouds quality, volumetric fog quality, reflections quality, bloom, and upscaling method settings in Bedrock Edition. Furthermore, other third-party shader packs have even less settings than Vibrant Visuals.

On the other hand, most Java Edition shader packs offer players to completely change various graphical aspects like depth of field, motion blur, detailed fog settings, anti-aliasing, PBR texture settings, detailed lighting and shadow settings, and much more.

Hence, Java Edition shaders give players a lot more flexibility when compared to Vibrant Visuals and other shader packs for Bedrock Edition.

