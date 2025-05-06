5 best Minecraft armor trim materials to use in early game

In Minecraft, players can use armor trim smithing templates to add all sorts of designs to their armor parts. While different armor trim templates offer different designs, players also need to add one earth mineral to add color to those designs. There are many earth minerals, from all the Overworld and Nether ores.

Ad

While players will need most resources for more important uses early in the game, some of them can be applied to armor trims. Hence, here is a list of armor trim materials that players can use early in a Minecraft world.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

List of 5 great armor trim materials in Minecraft worth using in the early stages

1) Copper

Ad

Trending

The color of copper looks great on the basic armor set. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Copper is one of the armor trim materials that can be used to paint the armor trim design orange. Since we are specifically targeting early game armor, a set of iron armor is chosen to showcase how copper looks on it. To apply this color, players will need to place a copper ingot with armor trim and the armor part on the smithing table.

Ad

Copper is considered a great early game armor trim material since it is abundantly present in Minecraft at around sea level, and it does not have any major functional use for players.

2) Amethyst Shard

Amethyst shards' color looks stunning on armor. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Amethyst shard is another great armor trim material that players can use in Minecraft. The item can be found in amethyst geodes as crystals. The purple color, especially on light gray iron armor, will look brilliant. This material will not only look great on early game armor sets, but it also looks stunning on the netherite armor set.

Ad

Apart from this, amethyst shard is used to create a spyglass, an amethyst block, tinted glass, and a calibrated sculk sensor.

3) Lapis Lazuli

Lapis Lazuli has a deep blue color on armor trims. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Lapis Lazuli is also a great, easy-to-obtain item that can be used as an armor trim material. Lapis Lazuli's primary use is to allow players to enchant items on the enchanting table. However, since only three units of the item are needed to get the best enchantment for any gear, the rest of the lapis lazuli players collect simply goes to waste.

Ad

Hence, it can be used as an armor trim material. As the item's color depicts, it applies a dark blue color to any armor, which particularly contrasts iron armor set.

4) Redstone Dust

Redstone dust can also become a favorite armor trim material. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Redstone dust is an extremely useful item in Minecraft that can also be used as an armor trim material. In fact, it can be one of the favorite ones to use since red is a common favorite color for many people. Redstone dust can be applied to color the armor trim patterns bright red, which can work on almost every kind of armor set.

Ad

Apart from that, redstone dust is the unit of all redstone contraptions. These contraptions automate several operations in Minecraft.

5) Gold ingots

Gold ingots can be an expensive but viable armor trim material. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Finally, players can also use gold ingots as armor trim material. Though gold can be quite useful in the Nether and to create gold-plated food items, it might not be too useful in the early game, especially since gold gears have the worst durability.

Ad

Gold ingots will give a light yellow color to armor trim designs, which might interest some players.

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!