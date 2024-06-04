Minecraft 1.21: Mace weapon's risk and reward mechanic explained

Minecraft 1.21 is introducing the mace, arguably the most powerful melee weapon in the game when wielded wisely. Using this weapon correctly comes with some inherent risk, but for a massive reward. This is due to the nature of the mace's smash attack. While the mace's base damage isn't anything particularly eye-popping, the smash attack has immense potential to one-hit-kill targets.

The ability to take off massive chunks of opponents' health may certainly sound compelling, but players will have to practice with the mace in Minecraft 1.21 to avoid the risk. Since the mace's smash attack requires you to be in free fall to accumulate damage for the attack, one missed swing can lead to immense fall damage, but a successful attack means landing safely.

Examining the risk and reward of Minecraft 1.21's mace smash attack

Minecraft 1.21's mace will take some practice to land its smash attack without injury (Image via Mojang)

While Minecraft players have the mace equipped, they can initiate a smash attack by falling at least 1.5 blocks of distance and then swinging the weapon. However, if the attack doesn't land, you will continue falling. It's only when the mace makes contact with its smash attack that a player's fall distance is reset, and you can land safely if you land quickly after the smash attack is done.

Trending

It's here that the inherent risk and reward mechanic comes into play. While falling, you don't have the ability to change your direction particularly well to ensure you can hit your target. If the target moves or if you miss your timing, you run the risk of taking immense or fatal fall damage depending on how far you've fallen.

Some of this risk can be mitigated by using the mace enchantment Density, which increases the damage accumulation of the mace's smash attack while falling. This allows you to deal more damage with the smash attack while falling shorter distances, but you still have to be aware of your timing and aim to ensure the smash attack lands, rewarding you with a fall distance reset and huge damage.

You can practice the mace smash attack in Minecraft 1.21 using boots enchanted with Feather Falling. While this enchantment doesn't completely negate the fall damage you incur, it can reduce it, providing an environment where you can make a few mistakes with your smash attack without dying and having to deal with the aggravation that entails.

The mace is powerful but will take time to get used to (Image via Mojang)

All things considered, the mace is undoubtedly risky but rewarding. However, if you are willing to practice with it and come to understand the nuances of its smash attack mechanics, then it can become the deadliest weapon in the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback