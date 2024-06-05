Minecraft 1.21: How to get all new items

Minecraft 1.21, also known as the Tricky Trials update, is bringing plenty of new in-game items for players to collect, use, and craft. Each item has its applications and the new items in the 1.21 update can be found in various locations. While many are found via the new trial chamber structures, a few outliers can be found elsewhere and are also worth noting.

With Minecraft 1.21's June 13, 2024, release date quickly approaching, we look at the new items arriving in the update and how to get them. All of the items will be available in Creative Mode and via commands but can be traditionally found in Survival Mode in case players don't have access to Creative Mode or commands.

This article explains how to get all of Minecraft 1.21's new items.

How to get all of Minecraft 1.21's new items

Many of Minecraft 1.21's new items can be found in trial chambers (Image via Mojang)

Obtaining every new item in Minecraft 1.21 can be time-consuming due to their sheer numbers (some are only craftable while others are lootable), but players who know where to look should still find many. Below is a list of each new item in the Tricky Trials update and how they can be obtained, crafted, or looted:

Item How to Obtain Breeze Rods

Obtained by killing breeze mobs, which can be found naturally spawning in trial chambers.

Wind Charges

Crafted by placing breeze rods in a crafting grid like that found on a crafting table. They can also be looted from vaults, reward chests, and ominous vaults found in trial chambers.

Mace Crafted by combining a breeze rod and a heavy core block found from unlocking ominous vaults.

Ominous Bottle

Obtained by looting vaults in trial chambers and also killing pillager raid captains outside of a village raid.

Trial Explorer Map

Sold by some cartographer villagers when they reach the Journeyman profession level for the price of 12 emeralds and one compass.

Trial Key

Obtained by defeating all of the mobs spawned by trial spawner blocks in a trial chamber, used to unlock vaults.

Ominous Trial Key

Obtained by defeating all the mobs spawned by an ominous trial spawner, which can be created by consuming an ominous bottle and approaching a standard trial spawner. Used to unlock ominous vaults.

Potion of Infestation

Brewed in a brewing stand by adding a stone block to an awkward potion.

Potion of Oozing

Brewed in a brewing stand by adding a slime block to an awkward potion.

Potion of Weaving

Brewed in a brewing stand by adding a cobweb block to an awkward potion.

Potion of Wind Charging

Brewed in a brewing stand by adding a breeze rod to an awkward potion.

Arrow of Infestation

Crafted by combining eight arrows and a Potion of Infestation via a crafting table.

Arrow of Oozing Crafted by combining eight arrows and a Potion of Oozing via a crafting table. Arrow of Weaving

Crafted by combining eight arrows and a Potion of Weaving via a crafting table. Arrow of Wind Charging

Crafted by combining eight arrows and a Potion of Wind Charging via a crafting table. Flow Banner Pattern

Obtained from unlocking ominous vaults in trial chambers.

Guster Banner Pattern

Obtained from unlocking vaults in trial chambers.

Flow Pottery Sherd

Obtained by breaking decorated pots bearing the flow pattern in trial chambers.

Guster Pottery Sherd

Obtained by breaking decorated pots bearing the guster pattern in trial chambers.

Scrape Pottery Sherd

Obtained by breaking decorated pots bearing the scrape pattern in trial chambers.

Bolt Armor Trim Smithing Template

Obtained by unlocking vaults in trial chambers.

Flow Armor Trim Smithing Template

Obtained by unlocking ominous vaults in trial chambers.

Precipice Music Disc

Obtained by unlocking vaults in trial chambers.

Creator Music Disc

Obtained by unlocking ominous vaults in trial chambers.

Creator (Music Box) Music Disc

Obtained by breaking decorated pots in trial chambers.

Bogged Spawn Egg

Only found in the Creative Mode inventory in the spawn eggs tab.

Breeze Spawn Egg

Only found in the Creative Mode inventory in the spawn eggs tab. New Paintings by Sarah Boeving and Kristoffer Zetterstrand

Obtained like other in-game paintings, by combining eight sticks and one wool block in a crafting table or purchasing them from Master level shepherd villagers for the cost of two emeralds.



Note that these are the methods of acquisition based on Minecraft 1.21's pre-launch data, so Mojang Studios may tweak how some of these items are acquired after the Tricky Trials update is released. Some items may be easier to obtain and others more challenging, although the difference shouldn't be too drastic.

It should also be noted that many of the items in trial chambers, particularly those obtained from vaults and ominous vaults, aren't guaranteed drops. Since vaults can only be opened once per player, you may have to explore multiple trial chambers to find the items you're searching for. Or if you have a few friends on your world/server, you can always swap vault loot.

Whichever way, as long as you know where to get or find specific items in the Tricky Trials update, you should get whichever items you need. Moreover, some players are already coming up with ways to farm mobs like breezes inside trial chambers, providing renewable resources, such as breeze rods, wind charges, and other useful items.

