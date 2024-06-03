Minecraft 1.21 update release date for Android & iOS devices

The community has been anticipating the Minecraft 1.21 update since Mojang Studios announced it in October 2023. Soon after the announcement, the developers started adding the new features in snapshot and preview versions. These were even available for Android and iOS devices. After almost eight months, the update is finally ready for release.

The Minecraft 1.21 update will be available on June 13, 2024, for all platforms, including Android and iOS. Here is everything to know about it.

Minecraft 1.21 update for Android and iOS: Official release date, how to download, key features, and more

Minecraft 1.21 update official release date announcement

As mentioned above, June 13, 2024, is the release date for the Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update. This was announced in Mojang Studios' monthly YouTube video. In it, Vu Bui, the company's presenter, discussed various game-related news. Later on, Agnes Larsson herself, the game director at Mojang Studios, revealed the official release date.

Upon observation, the Minecraft 1.21 update's release pattern is extremely close to previous ones. Mojang Studios has released multiple installments in June. For example, updates 1.17, 1.19, and 1.20, were released in June 2021, 2022, and 2023, respectively.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that all platforms on which Minecraft can run will receive the update on the same day. This means that Android and iOS users can also enjoy all the new features on June 13, 2024.

How to update to Minecraft 1.21 version on Android and iOS

Downloading and installing official Minecraft updates is quite easy for any player, especially when compared to dealing with third-party mods, resource packs, and more.

On June 13, when the Minecraft 1.21 update releases, players can download it via different methods based on the device they are on.

When it comes to Android and iOS, here's the process they need to follow:

Head to the Google Play Store, or App Store, respectively.

In the app, search for the game's product page.

If the update is made available, you will see an Update button. Click on it and the device will start downloading and installing seamlessly.

Once complete, you can open the game and enjoy all the new features the 1.21 update has to offer.

It is important to note that it may take some time before the Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update becomes accessible to all users worldwide. They may therefore need to wait patiently for it to appear on their devices.

