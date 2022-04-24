Top 5 resource packs for Minecraft 1.8.9

Minecraft 1.8.9 came out in 2015, which, in gaming time, is ancient. But there is a purpose to playing these older versions of the game; they are a good reminder of where the game came from and offer a strong dose of nostalgia to more senior players who grew up playing the game before so much extra content was added.

But for those wanting to experience the game in a simpler form without giving up the enhanced appearance associated with modern resource packs, there are many good texture packs from the earlier days to consider.

For ease of comparison, one specific angle of a spruce village found in a taiga biome will be used for each resource pack.

Best resource packs for Minecraft 1.8.9

5) Tiny Pixels: A blast from the past

A Tiny Pixel spruce village. (Image via Minecraft)

Why not combine the nostalgia-filled older versions of the game with a design aesthetic reminiscent of the early days of video games? The Tiny Pixels resource pack aims to do just that by downscaling the textures from 16x16 to 8x8.

This pack won’t be for everyone, as the loss of fidelity goes against the grain of gaming in 2022. That said, the simplicity on offer with this pack is quite appealing.

4) MS Painted

An MS Painted spruce village. (Image via Minecraft)

MS Painted is a resource pack that also leans towards the low-fidelity, simplistic side of things. The goal of the pack is to recreate all the game’s textures in MS Paint, as the name implies. While not for everyone, the simplistic nature of textures and the appealing hand-drawn detailing add a level of personality and charm to even the most basic of textures.

3) oCd: Simple and clean

An oCd spruce village. (Image via Minecraft)

The next resource pack, oCd by disco_PxlHero and AntonLandaoALVQ, takes this low-fidelity aesthetic and turns it up to 11.

While still being a 16x16 texture pack, nearly every texture in the game has been reduced to a certain level to maximize minimalism and minimize noise and clutter.

On machines that have a hard time running large or detailed worlds, these simple textures can cause frame rates to increase while avoiding the pits some performance resource packs can fall into.

There is something calming and appealing about how simple and clean the game looks with this pack.

2) Depixel: Enhanced

A Depixel spruce village. (Image via Minecraft)

Depixel, by SLembas, increases the textures of the game from 16x16 to 32x32. While most textures are straight upgrades of the vanilla textures, there is a hint of medieval aesthetic in some of the new blocks and most obvious in the new stone textures.

Given enough playtime with this resource pack in effect, players might even forget that this isn't what the vanilla version of the game looks like; the brain adjusts to the extra details.

1) Wayukian

A Wayukian spruce village. (Image via Minecraft)

Wayukian, designed by Wayuki and original_tekpir8, predates even 1.8.9. Textures with this pack haven’t been changed drastically in most cases but merely given a more steampunk/dieselpunk aesthetic reflected in any blocks with metal. Natural blocks can also be seen to feature a more medieval vibe.

