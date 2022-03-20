5 best defensive potions in Minecraft 1.18 update

Minecraft offers many different items to help the player overcome certain obstacles and succeed in different situations. Some items are used to supplement the player's abilities.

Potions are special consumable items that can help players augment themselves to prepare for any situation. Here are 5 of the best defensive potions that players can use to protect themselves and increase their survival.

5 of the best defensive potions in the Minecraft 1.18 update

Players can find and brew many different potions in Minecraft to help them overcome their foes or strengthen themselves to prepare for a situation. Bolstering defense is as easy as splashing a potion or consuming one in drink form. Players will want to be prepared by having as many different potions as possible to help them overcome any situation they encounter.

1) Potion of healing

Sometimes Minecraft players may find themselves in a bit of a pinch when they need to regain some health, or they will die. Of course, players with full hunger can regain HP over time, but there are times when they cannot wait. In this situation, a player can consume a potion of healing or splash a potion of healing on themselves in order to regain 4 hearts. However, mobs splashed will gain health.

2) Potion of regeneration

Much in the same capacity as healing potions, players should also be prepared with some potions of regeneration. Instead of an instant heal, these provide players with a heal-over-time effect that is not dependent on hunger and much quicker. Players will want to use this when fighting stronger mobs or players to help them guarantee they will come out victorious on the other side.

3) Potion of swiftness

Sometimes the best defense is not being there to get hurt in the first place. Having a potion of swiftness can allow players to gain the speed effect, which will enable them to run faster. Being able to cover more ground quickly will help them escape unwinnable situations and be able to regroup. Combining this with some healing will allow players to come back into the fight with more life and speed.

4) Potion of fire resistance

Players all know that fire hurts. But there is a way that players can use to reduce the amount of damage they take from fire, lava, or anything related. Players will 100% want to have a potion of fire resistance with them when they explore the Nether as it will make it much more bearable, especially if they find themselves falling into the lava. Players should always have a few of these in their inventory.

5) Potion of slow falling

Falls from high places can be devastating during a Minecraft Survival run. Having the ability to slow themselves down while falling and not take fall damage is a huge benefit provided by the potion of slow falling. Whenever a player is in a spot they could potentially fall from, they should take it upon themselves to drink one of these, just in case. It could be the difference between life and death.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

