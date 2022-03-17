5 uses of lime dye in Minecraft

In Minecraft, dyes can be used to alter the color of certain items or entities. A total of 16 dyes can be found in the game. Some dye colors, categorized as “Primary” dye colors, are available by default. These include dyes like red, blue, black, green, yellow, brown, and white.

Other colors are made by mixing two colors together or using a specific item in a crafting grid. For example, light gray dye is made by combining gray dye and white dye; Magenta dye is made by combining red dye, blue dye, pink dye, and more.

Lime dye can be crafted via two methods. It can be done by combining white dye and green dye in a grafting grid, or players can obtain it by smelting one sea pickle. This article will talk about the uses of lime-colored dye in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Lime dye in Minecraft: 5 most creative uses

5) Firework star

Fireworks in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Firework stars are one of the primary components that go into the making of a firework rocket. Using these items, players can customize the color of their firework rockets and their explosion. Lime dye is one of the many types of dyes that can be used to make a firework rocket. In the case of this particular dye, the firework star will appear lime green in color and even give off a "fade-to-color effect."

4) Dyeing Shulkers (Bedrock and Education Edition only)

Shulkers are hostile mobs that are shaped like a box, which can only be found in End Cities. In the Java Edition of the game, players can dye creatures like sheep but are unable to dye shulkers. In Bedrock and Education Edition, however, players have the option to dye the shulker mob. Lime green would be a refreshing color for the otherwise-purple mob.

3) Concrete powder

Concrete powder and concrete (Image via Minecraft)

Building is a huge part of the game, and concrete is one of the most popular building blocks around. Any dye in the game can be used to craft concrete powder blocks in the color of that dye. To craft lime-colored concrete powder, players will need one green dye, four blocks of sand, and four blocks of gravel.

2) Balloons and glow sticks (Bedrock and Education Edition only)

In the Bedrock and Education Edition versions of the game, players can craft a huge number of items that aren’t present in Java Edition. Among these items are balloons and glowsticks. These items can be used for scientific purposes or entertainment within the game. Lime-colored glowsticks are great sources of light.

1) Dyeing water (Bedrock and Education Edition only)

Yet another Bedrock and Education Edition feature makes its way onto the list, as water can be dyed in the game. Using Lime dye and a cauldron, players can color or dye the water according to the dye they apply. This neat little feature can be used to mix colors and dye leather armor as well.

Being an open-world sandbox game with almost no boundaries or limitations, Minecraft has the resources to bring in a ton of customization to its players. With thousands of blocks, items, and other entities included in the game, Mojang has ensured that no player will ever run out of ideas for their in-game adventures. While the game is known for having a colorful and vibrant world in its vanilla form, dyes can help take that to the next level.

Edited by R. Elahi