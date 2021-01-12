Minecraft players earn the "Archer" achievement by killing a Creeper with a bow and arrows for the first time.

As with most fantasy games, there are a variety of different forms of combat that players are able to chose from in Minecraft. Players who are able to acquire a bow and arrow will be able to take down their enemies from a safe distance with ranged combat.

Getting a bow and a few arrows is not all that challenging, and will only take a bit of invested time on the part of the player. Once players are properly equipped, they will also be able to earn themselves an achievement by shooting down one of the most infamous mobs in all of Minecraft.

This article breaks down how players can obtain the "Archer" achievement in Minecraft.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: Archer

Minecraft players who want to obtain the "Archer" achievement will first need to get their hands on a bow and some arrows. A bow can be made at a crafting table by combining three pieces of string and three sticks.

Sticks can be converted from wood planks, that can be obtained from all of the various trees that populate the Overworld of Minecraft. Players can punch down the trees or use an axe in order to speed up the process of getting the wood logs.

String can be obtained by breaking cobwebs, killing spiders, and from chests across many types of hostile structures.

The crafting recipe for a bow in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

Once players have obtain a bow, they can refocus their efforts onto getting some arrows. Four arrows can be assembled at a crafting table by combining a piece of flint, a stick, and a feather.

Feathers have a chance to drop from killing chickens, and flint has a 10% drop chance when mining gravel.

The crafting recipe for arrows in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft players who want to avoid crafting can get arrows by killing skeletons and strays. They can also be found inside of some chests from villages, jungle temples, bastion remnants, and pillager outposts.

If players have some spare emeralds, arrows can sometimes be purchased from a novice-level fletcher villager. These mobs will sell 16 arrows for the cost of a single emerald.

Now that players are fully equipped with a bow and some arrows, they can hunt down a creeper in order to earn the achievement.

Most Minecraft players are likely pretty familiar with creepers, and now have a chance to dispatch some justice against them and their explosive ways.

To earn the achievement, players will need to slay a creeper by shooting it down with some arrows. Creepers can be found on the surface of the Overworld at night or inside of places that are consistently dark such as caves.

Once players have taken a creeper down by firing arrows at it, the "Archer" achievement will be earned.