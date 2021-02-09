Minecraft Bedrock players earn the "Bee our guest" achievement by using a campfire to gather honey from a beehive without aggravating the bees inside.

Honey is a delicious resource that players can consume to restore hunger or craft other useful blocks and items. For players to get their hands on honey, they will have to retrieve it from a beehive or bee nest.

The bees in Minecraft do not enjoy it when players steal their honey away from them and will become aggressive and retaliate back at the honey thief.

To avoid being attacked by bees, players can use a campfire while they are retrieving honey. This allows Minecraft players to safely retrieve honey without being stung and will earn a rather nifty achievement in the process.

This article will be breaking down how Minecraft players can make a campfire and explain how to utilize it to safely retrieve honey from a beehive.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: Bee our guest

For Minecraft Bedrock players to earn the "Bee our guest" achievement, they will first need to craft a campfire. The campfire will allow players to safely gather honey from a beehive without fear of retaliation from the bees.

Minecraft players can make a campfire by combining three sticks, one piece of charcoal, and three wood logs of any kind at a crafting table.

The logs and sticks can be retrieved from all of the various trees that populate the world of Minecraft. The charcoal can be obtained by smelting wood at a furnace with a fuel source.

Minecraft players are also going to need an empty glass bottle that they can use to fill with honey. Three glass bottles can be crafted by combining three pieces of glass at a crafting table.

Glass bottles can also be obtained as a junk item from fishing or as a drop from slaying witches.

Once players have obtained a campfire and a bottle, they are going to need to locate a bee nest. Bee nests naturally generate most often in plains, sunflower plains, and flower forest biomes.

Minecraft players who are facing difficulties finding a bee nest can refer to this guide. This guide details how players can find almost any biome in Minecraft for their own specific game world, which can save a ton of effort and time spent hunting.

Once Minecraft players have located a bee nest, all they will need to do is place the campfire that they crafted earlier underneath it. The achievement may dictate for a beehive, but a bee nest should work just fine.

Minecraft players will then need to wait for the honey to fill the nest and retrieve some of it with a bottle.

If everything has been completed successfully, Minecraft Bedrock players will earn the "Bee our guest" achievement.

