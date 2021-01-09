Minecraft players earn the "Camouflage" achievement when they slay a mob while wearing the correct corresponding mob head.

Utilizing camouflage has been a popular stealth tactic for thousands of years, which has allowed people to blend into their surroundings and perform acts that require guile.

In Minecraft, players have the opportunity to get a collection of various mob heads. Unfortunately, getting one of these heads is no simple feat and will require some degree of effort and in-game skill.

Once acquired, these heads will allow players to not only show off, but also sneak around certain mobs with less fear of detection.

This article will be breaking down how Minecraft players can obtain the "Camouflage" achievement.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: Camouflage

In order to earn the "Camfoulage" achievement, Minecraft players will first need to get their hands on one of the various mob heads that be acquired in-game. Mob heads are decorative blocks that can be worn by players, almost like a disguise.

Wearing the right mob head that corresponds to a skeleton, creeper, or zombie will reduce the detection range for those creatures by 50%. This a great way for players to be able to sneak around at night, and also showoff some of the rare items that they have in their collection.

The majority of mob heads that can actually be obtained in Minecraft are acquired by utilizing a charged creeper explosion. Skeletons, wither skeletons, creepers, and zombies will always drop their respective mob head if killed by a charged creeper explosion.

Unfortunately, charged creepers are fairly rare mobs and will only spawn when lightning strikes within a few blocks of a regular creeper. These creatrues are incredibly dangerous, due to their increased explosive power.

However, there are a handful of ways that players can attempt to manipulate their surroundings to create an ideal environment for charged creepers to spawn.

A full guide on how to actually farm mob heads in Minecraft can be found here.

In summary, players can convert a hostile mob farm into a mob head farm by utilizing a lightning rod and transport pipe.

Dragon heads do not drop from the Ender Dragon, and are instead found naturally generated inside of end ships that can be found near end cities.

Getting a dragon mob head may not require the same level of coordination as acquiring the others, but it does require for players to have access to actually exploring the outer islands of the End. Most players unlock access to those areas by defeating the Ender Dragon, and thus opening up an End gateway.

Once players have actually obtained a mob head, getting the "Camouflage" achievement itself is really the easy part. Players will need to equip their mob head, and then slay one of the mobs that the head they are wearing corresponds to.

It is really as simple as that; getting the mob head itself is the tricky part!