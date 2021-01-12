Minecraft players earn the "Castaway" achievement after eating nothing but dried kelp for three in-game days.

Even some of the most veteran Minecraft players can sometimes find themselves in a difficult situation with little access to food. Players who are near the right ocean biomes have a chance to get a quick food source by obtaining kelp.

Kelp can be cooked into dried kelp rapidly, which can serve as a fast and easy food source in a pinch. Players can even eat dried kelp almost twice as fast as the other food items in Minecraft.

Players who are able to sustain themselves on only dried kelp for three in-game days will be able to earn themselves an achievement to boot.

Getting the achievement can also be done in a rather safe and moderated way, without going to the extreme of actually being shipwrecked or marooned on an island.

This article breaks down how players can obtain the "Castaway" achievement in Minecraft.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: Castaway

Minecraft players who want to obtain the "Castaway" achievement will first need to get their hands on pieces of dried kelp.

Players need to acquire enough pieces of dried kelp to serve as their only fuel source for three in-game days. The amount of dried kelp required will depend on how active a player wants to be while they are working on getting this achievement.

Players who do not mind sitting still and doing limit movement can get away with having only a handful of pieces, while player who want to play like normal will need a whole bunch of dried kelp.

Kelp can be found in the various ocean biomes of Minecraft, except for frozen, deep-frozen, warm, and deep warm ocean variants.

Wandering traders also have the chance to sell kelp for three emeralds a piece.

A full guide on what kelp is in Minecraft and how to obtain it can be found here.

Cooking a piece of kelp into a piece of dried kelp by using a furnace in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

Pieces of kelp can be quickly cooked down into pieces of dried kelp, by using a furnace and a fuel source such as coal.

Now that players are stocked up on kelp, they can work on getting the achievement itself. To earn the achievement, Minecraft players can only manage their hunger by eating pieces of dried kelp.

Each in-game days lasts for about 20 minutes, so players will need to eat only kelp for about one whole hour of gaming time.

Players who are interested in learning more about how time and the daylight cycle works in Minecraft can find more information here.

Earning the achievement at this point is really simple. Players can not eat anything other than dried kelp. Those who are able to manage that will earn the "Castaway" achievement in about 60 minutes.

Minecraft players should note that they will need to eat kelp at least once during this one hour time period to successfully earn the achievement.