Minecraft players earn the "Cheating Death" achievement upon using a totem of undying to prevent themselves from dying.

In the majority of video games, dying at least once is almost a certainty. Minecraft is no different, as there are numerous hostile mobs that can kill players. Death can come at any moment, especially from the explosion of a pesky creeper.

However, there is a rare item that players can obtain in order to prevent themselves from dying. Using this item will save players from an otherwise killing blow, and grant an achievement to players when this occurs for the first time too.

This article will be breaking down how Minecraft players can obtain the "Cheating Death" achievement.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: Cheating Death

In order for players to earn the "Cheating Death" achievement, they will first need to get their hands on a totem of undying. This item can only be obtained by defeating evokers, which are powerful hostile illager mobs that will cast spells against players.

These illager mobs can only be encountered inside of woodland mansions and while during a raid. These enemies pack a nasty punch, so players should be sure to arm themselves properly to increase their odds of defeating them.

Evokers that are inside of woodland mansions spawn during the generation of each room of the woodland mansion itself. Luckily, these mobs do not naturally respawn. This means that they will remain in the room that they generated in, until a player is able to defeat them.

These mobs also have the ability to spawn during a raid on a village. Evokers will begin spawning starting at wave five, with the opportunity to fight even more during waves six and seven. This makes raids a great opportunity for players to get their hands on this life saving and precious item.

The best part about a totem of undying, is that they have a 100% chance to drop from an evoker. Minecraft players will not need to pray from the RNG gods for a good drop chance, and instead focus on being able to find and defeat these mobs.

Once Minecraft players have a totem of undying, they will be able to use it to save themselves from death. Players will just need to be holding the totem of undying in their off-hand or main-hand slot in order to be saved by the effect.

Minecraft players who receive what would be a killing blow while holding the totem, will not actually die. Instead, they will have a small portion of health restored, have all existing status effects removed, receive Regeneration II, Fire Protection I, and Absorption II for a short period of time.

This should be enough time for players to make a timely escape or defeat the enemy that would have otherwise killed them.

The animation for the effect is also rather neat, and players will have successfully earned the "Cheating Death" achievement upon being saved by a totem of undying for the first time.