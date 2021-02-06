Minecraft Bedrock players earn the "Do a Barrel Roll!" achievement by propelling themselves forward with a trident enchanted with Riptide.

There are a variety of nifty ways for players to travel in Minecraft, which include basics such as riding on horseback or even magically teleporting with the use of an ender pearl.

Minecraft players who have obtained a trident that has been enchanted with Riptide, have the ability to propel themselves forward as a form of living projectile.

This form of travel can only be used when a player is in contact with water or snow, but does allow individuals in both an effective and unique manner.

Minecraft players who perform this maneuver with a Riptide enchanted trident for the first time, will also earn an achievement.

This article will be breaking down how players can obtain the "Do a Barrell Roll!" achievementin Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: Do a Barrel Roll!

The act of earning the "Do a Barrel Roll!" achievement is very straightforward, but the tricky part is obtaining the item that is required for completing the task.

In order to earn this achievement, Minecraft players are going to need to get their hands on trident that is enchanted with Riptide. Tridents are a versatile weapon that can be used effectively in both melee and ranged combat.

This item is fairly rare item and can only be acquired as a drop from drowned mobs. Drowned are essentially underwater zombies that can be found near underwater ruins. An important note for players is that only naturally spawned drowned have the potential to drop a trident.

The Riptide enchanted can then be placed on any trident that has been acquired by Minecraft players. A full guide that explains how the Riptide enchantment works and how to get it, can be found here.

Earning the "Do a Barrell Roll!" achievement in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

Once a player has a trident that has been enchanted with Riptide, all they will need to do is hop into some water. From there they can equip the trident and use the control button that is normally used to throw it.

When the throw is released, the player will be propelled forward with the trident still in hand. Minecraft Bedrock players who perform this action for the first time, will be granted the "Do a Barrel Roll!" achievement.

Fun Note: A barrel roll is spinning movement technique that can be performed by pilots. The phrase has been popularized in gaming culture thanks to the Star Fox video game series.