Minecraft Bedrock players earn the "Enchanter" achievement after crafting an enchanting table for the first time.

Enchants are powerful boosts and boons that can be applied to different tools, weapons, and armor in Minecraft.

These bonuses can grant unique effects such as increasing the amount of items dropped by mobs, reducing the damage that players take from certain attacks, or granting the ability to set enemies on fire.

For players to access enchantments, they will need to get their hands on an enchanting table or a proper enchantment book and anvil.

Enchanting tables are fairly easy to make and only require players to get their hands on a few different semi-rare items.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: Enchanter

Minecraft players will need to get their hands on four obsidian, two diamonds, and a single book to make an enchanting table.

Obsidian is a block made out of dark purple volcanic rocks, created when water comes directly in contact with water. Many Minecraft players are already familiar with this block, as it is the block required to construct Nether Portals.

Advertisement

To successfully mine obsidian, players will need to have at least a diamond quality pickaxe. Players can also find obsidian inside chests found in bastion remnants, nether fortresses, ruined portals, and the house of weaponsmith villagers. Minecraft players can also obtain a piece of obsidian when they barter with piglins.

Diamonds are one of the most important and well-known resources in the entire game. They can be acquired through mining, found inside a handful of different structure chests, or purchased from some villagers.

Minecraft players can also refer to this article, which details the best ways to obtain diamonds in-game. Another great location for diamonds is end cities, which boast a multitude of different valuable treasures and resources inside them.

Books can be quickly obtained by breaking a bookshelf or by making one by combining three pieces of paper with a piece of leather. Books can also be found inside map chests in shipwrecks, library chests in strongholds, and inside some plains/desert house chests.

The crafting recipe for an enchanting table in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

Once Minecraft players have obtained all the items they need, they can craft an enchanting table by combining all of the components at a crafting table.